Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 11, 2015 | 1:45am IST

Crossing the border fence

An African migrant eats a sandwich thrown to him by Spanish Civil Guard officers as he sits on top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

An African migrant eats a sandwich thrown to him by Spanish Civil Guard officers as he sits on top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, February 10, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
An African migrant eats a sandwich thrown to him by Spanish Civil Guard officers as he sits on top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
1 / 18
A Spanish Civil Guard officer throws a sandwich to an African migrant sitting at the top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, February 10, 2015. Of the nearly 400 migrants who participated in the attempt, 40 migrants managed to cross the border into Spain on Tuesday, and are currently being held at CETI, a short-stay immigrant center, according to local authorities. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

A Spanish Civil Guard officer throws a sandwich to an African migrant sitting at the top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, February 10, 2015. Of the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A Spanish Civil Guard officer throws a sandwich to an African migrant sitting at the top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, February 10, 2015. Of the nearly 400 migrants who participated in the attempt, 40 migrants managed to cross the border into Spain on Tuesday, and are currently being held at CETI, a short-stay immigrant center, according to local authorities. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
2 / 18
A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. Around 400 migrants attempted to cross the border. REUTERS/Jose Palazon

A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. Around 400 migrants attempted to cross the...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 23, 2014
A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. Around 400 migrants attempted to cross the border. REUTERS/Jose Palazon
Close
3 / 18
An African migrant grimaces while scaling a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

An African migrant grimaces while scaling a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / Wednesday, October 22, 2014
An African migrant grimaces while scaling a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
4 / 18
African migrants sit atop a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers in riot gear stand nearby, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African migrants sit atop a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers in riot gear stand nearby, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 22, 2014
African migrants sit atop a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers in riot gear stand nearby, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
5 / 18
African immigrants sit at the top of a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African immigrants sit at the top of a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 30, 2014
African immigrants sit at the top of a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
6 / 18
Members of Morocco's Auxiliary Forces hit African immigrants at the top the border fence as Spanish Civil Guard officers look on during an attempt by the immigrants to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jes?s Blasco de Avellaneda

Members of Morocco's Auxiliary Forces hit African immigrants at the top the border fence as Spanish Civil Guard officers look on during an attempt by the immigrants to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
Members of Morocco's Auxiliary Forces hit African immigrants at the top the border fence as Spanish Civil Guard officers look on during an attempt by the immigrants to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jes?s Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
7 / 18
An African migrant sits on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

An African migrant sits on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / Saturday, June 14, 2014
An African migrant sits on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
8 / 18
African migrants climb a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African migrants climb a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 18, 2014
African migrants climb a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
9 / 18
An African migrant rests on a border fence covered in razor wire during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

An African migrant rests on a border fence covered in razor wire during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / Thursday, May 01, 2014
An African migrant rests on a border fence covered in razor wire during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
10 / 18
African migrants climb a border fence covered in razor wire during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African migrants climb a border fence covered in razor wire during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / Thursday, May 01, 2014
African migrants climb a border fence covered in razor wire during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
11 / 18
An African migrant stands on the top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

An African migrant stands on the top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / Friday, April 25, 2014
An African migrant stands on the top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
12 / 18
African migrants are chased by Spanish Civil Guard officers on the top of a border post between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African migrants are chased by Spanish Civil Guard officers on the top of a border post between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de...more

Reuters / Friday, April 25, 2014
African migrants are chased by Spanish Civil Guard officers on the top of a border post between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
13 / 18
African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
14 / 18
An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
15 / 18
African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
16 / 18
An African migrant scales a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

An African migrant scales a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
An African migrant scales a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
17 / 18
African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Caught in the crossfire

Caught in the crossfire

Next Slideshows

Caught in the crossfire

Caught in the crossfire

Civilians living between rebels and government forces in the battle for eastern Ukraine.

11 Feb 2015
Jakarta under water

Jakarta under water

Heavy seasonal rains have flooded parts of Jakarta.

10 Feb 2015
Delhi state election result

Delhi state election result

Aam Aadmi Party crushes the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi election.

10 Feb 2015
Indian Shi'ites at Israeli shrine

Indian Shi'ites at Israeli shrine

Indian Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims visit Israeli shrine where, they believe, the head of Hussein ibn Ali - grandson of the Prophet Mohammed - lay interred for...

10 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.

After the Grenfell fire

After the Grenfell fire

The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast