Pictures | Wed Sep 9, 2015 | 1:36am IST

Crossroads of Hungary

Migrants storm into a train at the Keleti train station in Budapest as Hungarian police withdrew from the gates after two days of blocking their entry, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. A camp for refugees and asylum seekers is located in Bicske. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A migrant falls over a child as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Hungarian policeman attempts to stop a migrant carrying a baby to run from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Migrants march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Hungarian policemen detain a Syrian migrant family after they entered Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
A migrant covers herself with a blanket as it rains, while waiting for buses bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Hungarian policemen attempt to stop a migrant as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Migrants run from police as they escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Alvand, 18, from Kobani, Syria takes a selfie with his friends as they walk along a railway track after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near the village of Roszke, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
A migrant holds a child as they warm themselves by the fire in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A migrant pulls a boy inside a train through a window at the Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Protesting migrants from Afghanistan and Syria hold up a child wrapped in blankets, as a reminder of the horrors they have fled, while demonstrating outside the shuttered Keleti Railway Station in Budapest, Hungary, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Migrants stand around a fire in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A migrant seeks medical attention for a child suffering from heatstroke at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants sit in a bus, which is supposed to leave to Austria and Germany, at the Keleti trainstation in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Police officers stand guard in front of migrants waiting for trains at a temporary camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A policeman tries to control migrants as ticket control rules now mandate each passenger to have allocated seats on trains bound for the West from Budapest, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
A young migrant girl holds up a sign during a protest in front of a train at Bicske railway station, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants walk across a bridge from Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
A group of migrants leaves a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants arrive at the Austrian-Hungarian border station of Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
