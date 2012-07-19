Crowds bid farewell to Rajesh Khanna
A policeman wields his baton to control a crowd of fans gathered outside the venue of of the funeral of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. Thousands of mourners, including Bollywood stars, gathered on Thursday for the funeral of...more
A policeman wields his baton to control a crowd of fans gathered outside the venue of of the funeral of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. Thousands of mourners, including Bollywood stars, gathered on Thursday for the funeral of Rajesh Khanna, braving heavy rains and traffic jams in Mumbai. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Police attempt to control a crowd of fans gathered outside the venue of the funeral of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police attempt to control a crowd of fans gathered outside the venue of the funeral of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Akshay Kumar (2nd R), Bollywood star and son-in-law of actor Rajesh Khanna, removes the cover of the casket containing Khanna's body outside the venue of his funeral in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/StringeR
Akshay Kumar (2nd R), Bollywood star and son-in-law of actor Rajesh Khanna, removes the cover of the casket containing Khanna's body outside the venue of his funeral in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/StringeR
Dimple Kapadia (C), wife of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna, arrives at the venue of his funeral on a float containing his body in Mumbai July 19, 2012. Known for his shy smile and flamboyant looks, Khanna was often referred to as Bollywood's first...more
Dimple Kapadia (C), wife of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna, arrives at the venue of his funeral on a float containing his body in Mumbai July 19, 2012. Known for his shy smile and flamboyant looks, Khanna was often referred to as Bollywood's first real superstar, someone who had a fanatical fan base among women, thanks to the many romantic hits in which he starred during the 1970s. The 69-year-old actor died of an undisclosed illness on Wednesday, plunging his fans into grief and prompting glowing tributes from the Indian film industry. REUTERS/Stringer
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (centre L) and his son Abhishek Bachchan (centre R) arrive to attend the funeral of actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (centre L) and his son Abhishek Bachchan (centre R) arrive to attend the funeral of actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Fans hold a framed portrait of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna outside the venue of his funeral in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish SiddiquI
Fans hold a framed portrait of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna outside the venue of his funeral in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish SiddiquI
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (centre L) and his son Abhishek Bachchan (centre R) arrive to attend the funeral of actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (centre L) and his son Abhishek Bachchan (centre R) arrive to attend the funeral of actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fans of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna hold umbrellas in the rain, outside the venue of his funeral in Mumbai July 19, 2012. Thousands of mourners, including Bollywood stars, gathered on Thursday for the funeral of Khanna, braving heavy rains and...more
Fans of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna hold umbrellas in the rain, outside the venue of his funeral in Mumbai July 19, 2012. Thousands of mourners, including Bollywood stars, gathered on Thursday for the funeral of Khanna, braving heavy rains and traffic jams in Mumbai. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Fans gather outside the residence of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna after hearing the news of his death in Mumbai July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Fans gather outside the residence of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna after hearing the news of his death in Mumbai July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Police (in yellow) control fans who are gathered outside the residence of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna after hearing the news of his death in Mumbai July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Police (in yellow) control fans who are gathered outside the residence of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna after hearing the news of his death in Mumbai July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Next Slideshows
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Batman frenzy
The "Dark Knight" trilogy has generated a buzz onscreen and off, with the final film in theaters July 20.
Comic-Con 2012
Scenes from the annual Comic-Con convention in San Diego.
Barcelona risque fashion
Highlights from the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.