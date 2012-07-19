Crowds bid farewell to Rajesh Khanna

Dimple Kapadia (C), wife of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna, arrives at the venue of his funeral on a float containing his body in Mumbai July 19, 2012. Known for his shy smile and flamboyant looks, Khanna was often referred to as Bollywood's first real superstar, someone who had a fanatical fan base among women, thanks to the many romantic hits in which he starred during the 1970s. The 69-year-old actor died of an undisclosed illness on Wednesday, plunging his fans into grief and prompting glowing tributes from the Indian film industry. REUTERS/Stringer