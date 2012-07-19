Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 20, 2012 | 12:00am IST

Crowds bid farewell to Rajesh Khanna

<p>A policeman wields his baton to control a crowd of fans gathered outside the venue of of the funeral of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. Thousands of mourners, including Bollywood stars, gathered on Thursday for the funeral of Rajesh Khanna, braving heavy rains and traffic jams in Mumbai. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A policeman wields his baton to control a crowd of fans gathered outside the venue of of the funeral of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. Thousands of mourners, including Bollywood stars, gathered on Thursday for the funeral of...more

Friday, July 20, 2012

A policeman wields his baton to control a crowd of fans gathered outside the venue of of the funeral of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. Thousands of mourners, including Bollywood stars, gathered on Thursday for the funeral of Rajesh Khanna, braving heavy rains and traffic jams in Mumbai. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
1 / 10
<p>Police attempt to control a crowd of fans gathered outside the venue of the funeral of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Police attempt to control a crowd of fans gathered outside the venue of the funeral of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, July 20, 2012

Police attempt to control a crowd of fans gathered outside the venue of the funeral of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 10
<p>Akshay Kumar (2nd R), Bollywood star and son-in-law of actor Rajesh Khanna, removes the cover of the casket containing Khanna's body outside the venue of his funeral in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/StringeR</p>

Akshay Kumar (2nd R), Bollywood star and son-in-law of actor Rajesh Khanna, removes the cover of the casket containing Khanna's body outside the venue of his funeral in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/StringeR

Friday, July 20, 2012

Akshay Kumar (2nd R), Bollywood star and son-in-law of actor Rajesh Khanna, removes the cover of the casket containing Khanna's body outside the venue of his funeral in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/StringeR

Close
3 / 10
<p>Dimple Kapadia (C), wife of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna, arrives at the venue of his funeral on a float containing his body in Mumbai July 19, 2012. Known for his shy smile and flamboyant looks, Khanna was often referred to as Bollywood's first real superstar, someone who had a fanatical fan base among women, thanks to the many romantic hits in which he starred during the 1970s. The 69-year-old actor died of an undisclosed illness on Wednesday, plunging his fans into grief and prompting glowing tributes from the Indian film industry. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Dimple Kapadia (C), wife of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna, arrives at the venue of his funeral on a float containing his body in Mumbai July 19, 2012. Known for his shy smile and flamboyant looks, Khanna was often referred to as Bollywood's first...more

Friday, July 20, 2012

Dimple Kapadia (C), wife of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna, arrives at the venue of his funeral on a float containing his body in Mumbai July 19, 2012. Known for his shy smile and flamboyant looks, Khanna was often referred to as Bollywood's first real superstar, someone who had a fanatical fan base among women, thanks to the many romantic hits in which he starred during the 1970s. The 69-year-old actor died of an undisclosed illness on Wednesday, plunging his fans into grief and prompting glowing tributes from the Indian film industry. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 10
<p>Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (centre L) and his son Abhishek Bachchan (centre R) arrive to attend the funeral of actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (centre L) and his son Abhishek Bachchan (centre R) arrive to attend the funeral of actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, July 20, 2012

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (centre L) and his son Abhishek Bachchan (centre R) arrive to attend the funeral of actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
5 / 10
<p>Fans hold a framed portrait of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna outside the venue of his funeral in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish SiddiquI</p>

Fans hold a framed portrait of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna outside the venue of his funeral in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish SiddiquI

Friday, July 20, 2012

Fans hold a framed portrait of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna outside the venue of his funeral in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish SiddiquI

Close
6 / 10
<p>Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (centre L) and his son Abhishek Bachchan (centre R) arrive to attend the funeral of actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (centre L) and his son Abhishek Bachchan (centre R) arrive to attend the funeral of actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, July 20, 2012

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (centre L) and his son Abhishek Bachchan (centre R) arrive to attend the funeral of actor Rajesh Khanna in Mumbai July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
7 / 10
<p>Fans of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna hold umbrellas in the rain, outside the venue of his funeral in Mumbai July 19, 2012. Thousands of mourners, including Bollywood stars, gathered on Thursday for the funeral of Khanna, braving heavy rains and traffic jams in Mumbai. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Fans of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna hold umbrellas in the rain, outside the venue of his funeral in Mumbai July 19, 2012. Thousands of mourners, including Bollywood stars, gathered on Thursday for the funeral of Khanna, braving heavy rains and...more

Friday, July 20, 2012

Fans of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna hold umbrellas in the rain, outside the venue of his funeral in Mumbai July 19, 2012. Thousands of mourners, including Bollywood stars, gathered on Thursday for the funeral of Khanna, braving heavy rains and traffic jams in Mumbai. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
8 / 10
<p>Fans gather outside the residence of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna after hearing the news of his death in Mumbai July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Fans gather outside the residence of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna after hearing the news of his death in Mumbai July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, July 20, 2012

Fans gather outside the residence of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna after hearing the news of his death in Mumbai July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
9 / 10
<p>Police (in yellow) control fans who are gathered outside the residence of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna after hearing the news of his death in Mumbai July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Police (in yellow) control fans who are gathered outside the residence of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna after hearing the news of his death in Mumbai July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, July 20, 2012

Police (in yellow) control fans who are gathered outside the residence of Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna after hearing the news of his death in Mumbai July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

Next Slideshows

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

18 Jul 2012
Batman frenzy

Batman frenzy

The "Dark Knight" trilogy has generated a buzz onscreen and off, with the final film in theaters July 20.

18 Jul 2012
Comic-Con 2012

Comic-Con 2012

Scenes from the annual Comic-Con convention in San Diego.

16 Jul 2012
Barcelona risque fashion

Barcelona risque fashion

Highlights from the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show.

14 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast