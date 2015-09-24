Edition:
Crowds for Francis

Crowds gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Nuns leans out to see Pope Francis as he greets and blesses seminarians, novices and religious guests inside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
New York Police Department officers prepare to provide security along the route that Pope Francis will take later in the day near St. Patrick�s Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Sister Maria Filotea, from St. Paul's in East Harlem, stands along 5th avenue near St. Patrick's Cathedral ahead of the Pope Francis' visit. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
People watch as Pope Francis arrives at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Police stand behind a security wall ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
People in the crowd outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral take pictures in New York. REUTERS/Damon Winter/The New York Times/Pool

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
People await the arrival of Pope Francis arrives at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Damon Winter/The New York Times/Pool

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Elaine Lockard, Ines Rodriguez, Ikeita Cantu and Carmen Guzman gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A crowd of supporters cheer as they attend the arrival of Pope Francis at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A group of nuns await Pope Francis' celebration of evening prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Onlookers wait on the route that Pope Francis will take later in the day near St. Patrick�s Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Priests attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Crowds gather on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to catch a glimpse of Pope Francis in Washington. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Crowds watch as Pope Francis' motorcade moves through New York City streets. REUTERS/AP Photo/Richard Drew/Pool

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A group of Catholic school girls look at their phones as they wait on the route that Pope Francis will take later in the day near St. Patrick�s Cathedral in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Members of the congregation wait for the arrival of Pope Francis at St. Patrick's Church in Washington. REUTERS/Alex Wong/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
U.S. bishops gather to watch the departure of Pope Francis at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle after a prayer service and meeting with the bishops, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Guests show their excitement as they wait in viewing pens to see Pope Francis emerge from a private meeting with President Obama at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
People attend the Canonization Mass for Friar Junipero Serra by Pope Francis at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
