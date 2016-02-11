Edition:
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in India

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) waits to receive Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (unseen) Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces waves to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) after his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces waves to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) after his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) talks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they wait to receive Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (unseen), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, scatters rose petals at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, places a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (4th L), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, arrives to place a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, receives a bust of Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gestures as he holds the hand of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

