Mon Sep 14, 2015

Crowning Miss America

Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell of Georgia poses for photographs by the ocean after winning the 95th Miss America Pageant last night at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
