Crowning Miss America
Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell of Georgia poses for photographs by the ocean after winning the 95th Miss America Pageant last night at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell of Georgia poses for photographs by the ocean after winning the 95th Miss America Pageant last night at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss Georgia Betty Cantrell (L) reacts after being crowned Miss America 2016 by current Miss America Kira Kazantsev at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss Tennessee Hannah Robison competes in the talent portion of the pageant at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. Miss Georgia Betty Cantrell won. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss Florida Mary Katherine Fechtel competes in the talent competition of the Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Attendees review a program in Boardwalk Hall, the venue for the 95th Miss America Pageant, that takes place tonight in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss Georgia Betty Cantrell competes in the talent competition, en route to winning Miss America 2016, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Contestants compete in the swimsuit component of the Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A woman looks towards the stage with binoculars less than five minutes before broadcast of the 95th Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss Tennessee Hannah Robison reacts to advancing after the swimsuit portion of the Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Beauty pageant winners await the start of the 95th Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss Georgia Betty Cantrell reacts as she advances after the swimsuit competition en route to winning Miss America 2016 at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss Alabama Meg McGuffin (C) reacts as she advances in the Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Beauty pageant winners watch the Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss America 2015 Kira Kazantsev awaits her next position on a commercial break during the Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss Mississippi Hannah Roberts (C) reacts as she advances in the Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss Texas Shannon Sanderford (C) competes in the swimsuit component of the Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Beauty pageant winners cheer at the one minute countdown to broadcast of the 95th Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Contestants walk the runway during the Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss South Carolina Daja Dial competes in the evening gown portion of the Miss America Pageant at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss America contestants greet winner Miss Georgia Betty Cantrell (C) after she was crowned Miss America 2016 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Miss Georgia Betty Cantrell reacts after being crowned Miss America 2016 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
