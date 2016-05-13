Crowning Miss Tiffany
Beauty contestant Jiratchaya Sirimongkolnawin is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned at the Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestant Jiratchaya Sirimongkolnawin reacts as she is crowned winner of the Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestant Jiratchaya Sirimongkolnawin waves after she was crowned winner of the Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant buckles her shoes as she waits backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants cheer up as they wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant prepares backstage before the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 Transvestite Contest at a beach resort in Pattaya, Thailand May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants wait backstage during the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in the beach resort town of Pattaya, Thailand, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant prepares backstage before the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 Transvestite Contest at a beach resort in Pattaya, Thailand May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant looks on as she prepares backstage before the final of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 Transvestite Contest at a beach resort in Pattaya, Thailand May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant poses for photograph before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok, Thailand, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant gets made up backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant walks the runway wearing swimwear during the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant gets made up backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A beauty contestant prepares backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Women punch through Sudan's taboos
Women fight social and religious rules in the boxing rings, in a country ruled by Islamic law.
A day at the salt pan
Labourers work on a salt pan on a hot summer afternoon in Mumbai.
India on scooters
Pictures of people riding scooters on Indian roads.
Boeing 767 sets sail
A Boeing 767 airplane is tugged out to sea off the west coast of Ireland to be used at a camp site.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.