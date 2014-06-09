Crowning Miss USA
Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler places the sash over Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez is crowned by Miss USA 2013 Erin Brady after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Miss Washington Allyson Rowe is seen in the background REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Fellow contestants celebrate with Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Nelly performs with Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley (R) during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss North Dakota Audra Mari takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Pennsylvania Valerie Gatto takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Wisconsin Bishara Dorre takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Iowa Carlyn Bradarich takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss California Cassandra Kunze takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Tennesee Kristy Landers Niedenfuer takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez walks during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez is crowned by Miss USA 2013 Erin Brady after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts to winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Tony Awards
Highlights from the Tony Awards.
Tony Awards red carpet
Style on the red carpet at the Broadway awards.
Guys Choice Awards
Highlights from the Guys Choice Awards.
Griffith and Banderas split up
Melanie Griffith files for divorce from Antonio Banderas after 18 years of marriage.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.