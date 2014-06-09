Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 9, 2014 | 10:45am IST

Crowning Miss USA

Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler places the sash over Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler places the sash over Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Universe 2013 Gabriela Isler places the sash over Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
1 / 21
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez is crowned by Miss USA 2013 Erin Brady after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Miss Washington Allyson Rowe is seen in the background REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez is crowned by Miss USA 2013 Erin Brady after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Miss Washington Allyson Rowe is seen in the background REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez is crowned by Miss USA 2013 Erin Brady after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. Miss Washington Allyson Rowe is seen in the background REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
2 / 21
Fellow contestants celebrate with Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Fellow contestants celebrate with Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Fellow contestants celebrate with Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez after she won the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 21
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
4 / 21
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
5 / 21
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
6 / 21
Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
7 / 21
Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Louisiana Brittany Guidry takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 21
Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 21
Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Georgia Tiana Griggs takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
10 / 21
Nelly performs with Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley (R) during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Nelly performs with Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley (R) during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Nelly performs with Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley (R) during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
11 / 21
Miss North Dakota Audra Mari takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss North Dakota Audra Mari takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss North Dakota Audra Mari takes the runway during the evening gown portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
12 / 21
Miss Pennsylvania Valerie Gatto takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Pennsylvania Valerie Gatto takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Pennsylvania Valerie Gatto takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
13 / 21
Miss Wisconsin Bishara Dorre takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Wisconsin Bishara Dorre takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Wisconsin Bishara Dorre takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
14 / 21
Miss Iowa Carlyn Bradarich takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Iowa Carlyn Bradarich takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Iowa Carlyn Bradarich takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
15 / 21
Miss California Cassandra Kunze takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss California Cassandra Kunze takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss California Cassandra Kunze takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
16 / 21
Miss Tennesee Kristy Landers Niedenfuer takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Tennesee Kristy Landers Niedenfuer takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Tennesee Kristy Landers Niedenfuer takes the runway during the swimsuit portion of the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
17 / 21
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez walks during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez walks during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez walks during the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
18 / 21
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez is crowned by Miss USA 2013 Erin Brady after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez is crowned by Miss USA 2013 Erin Brady after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez is crowned by Miss USA 2013 Erin Brady after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
19 / 21
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts to winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts to winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts to winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
20 / 21
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, June 09, 2014
Miss Nevada Nia Sanchez reacts after winning the 2014 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Tony Awards

Tony Awards

Next Slideshows

Tony Awards

Tony Awards

Highlights from the Tony Awards.

09 Jun 2014
Tony Awards red carpet

Tony Awards red carpet

Style on the red carpet at the Broadway awards.

09 Jun 2014
Guys Choice Awards

Guys Choice Awards

Highlights from the Guys Choice Awards.

08 Jun 2014
Griffith and Banderas split up

Griffith and Banderas split up

Melanie Griffith files for divorce from Antonio Banderas after 18 years of marriage.

07 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures