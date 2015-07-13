Crowning Miss USA
Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma reacts after winning the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. Fifty-one state title holders competed in the swimsuit, evening gown and interview categories for the...more
Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma (L) reacts as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega of Colombia puts the winning sash around her after she won the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma is crowned 2015 Miss USA by Miss USA 2014 Nia Sanchez after winning the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma is pictured on stage the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Contestants, including Miss New York USA Thatiana Diaz (R), hug newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Co Miss Congeniality winners Miss Alaska USA Kimberly Agron (L) and Miss Delaware USA Renee Bull hug during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Contestants take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Contestants, including Miss Nebraska Hoang-Kim Cung, take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Rhode Island USA Anea Garcia answers a question during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Alabama USA Madison Kelli Guthrie walks on stage in a swimsuit during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Alabama USA Madison Kelli Guthrie poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss Delaware USA Renee Bull poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miss New York USA Thatiana Diaz poses on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The top five contestants are seen in their evening gowns during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. Standing from left to right is Miss Nevada Brittany McGowan, Miss Maryland Mame Adjei, Miss Rhode Island Anea...more
Newly crowned Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Oklahoma walks in her evening gown on stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The crowd cheers on contestants as they take the stage during the 2015 Miss USA beauty pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Bourbon Street scenes
Heels, hot dogs and revelers twerking are some of the sites on New Orleans' Bourbon Street.
Inside Cuba's Capitol
Cubans are once again touring their Capitol, an imposing structure previously shunned as a symbol of U.S. imperialism.
Approaching Pluto
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is poised to become the first probe to visit distant Pluto.
Light of technology
Phones, laptops and devices illuminate their users.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.