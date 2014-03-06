Crufts dog show
A Dogue de Bordeaux awaits its class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Great Dane looks at a chihuahua during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Mastiff sits on a Union Flag rug during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman shows a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Dogue de Bordeaux awaits its class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman sits with a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Helen Hepple walks with Kayos the Jack Russell on her shoulder during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Pete Dowling sits with Zoran, a Canadian Eskimo dog, during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman shows a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man eats meat in front of his Mastiff during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Great Dane jumps up at its handler as it is judged during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Newfoundland dogs sit and await their class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman pushes a dog in a pram during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A dog sits on its owners shoulder as she watches judging during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Men sit with Komondor dogs during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Samoyed dogs are judged during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
