Pictures | Thu Mar 6, 2014 | 11:30pm IST

Crufts dog show

<p>A Dogue de Bordeaux awaits its class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>A Great Dane looks at a chihuahua during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>A Mastiff sits on a Union Flag rug during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>A woman shows a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>A Dogue de Bordeaux awaits its class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>A woman sits with a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Helen Hepple walks with Kayos the Jack Russell on her shoulder during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Pete Dowling sits with Zoran, a Canadian Eskimo dog, during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>A woman shows a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>A man eats meat in front of his Mastiff during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>A Great Dane jumps up at its handler as it is judged during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Newfoundland dogs sit and await their class during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>A woman pushes a dog in a pram during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>A dog sits on its owners shoulder as she watches judging during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Men sit with Komondor dogs during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Thursday, March 06, 2014

<p>Samoyed dogs are judged during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Thursday, March 06, 2014

