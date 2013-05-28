Cruise ship woes

Passengers of the Carnival Dream cruise ship walk to buses, waiting to carry them towards the international airport for flights back to the U.S. after their cruise was cancelled, at the A.C. Wathey Cruise Facilities port in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, March 15, 2013. The Dream was stuck in port in St. Maarten after its emergency diesel generator malfunctioned during testing on Wednesday. The liner, among the company's largest, was on a week-long cruise and had been due back in Port Canaveral, Florida on Saturday. REUTERS/John Halley