Cruise ship woes
Damage on the Royal Caribbean ship Grandeur of the Seas is pictured as the ship is docked in Freeport May 27, 2013. A fire broke out on the ship's aft mooring deck in the early hours of Monday morning. The fire was extinguished at 0458 ET, and all 2,224 passengers and 796 crew members were safe and accounted for, according to the company. REUTERS/Vandyke Hepburn
Passengers of the Carnival Dream cruise ship walk to buses, waiting to carry them towards the international airport for flights back to the U.S. after their cruise was cancelled, at the A.C. Wathey Cruise Facilities port in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, March 15, 2013. The Dream was stuck in port in St. Maarten after its emergency diesel generator malfunctioned during testing on Wednesday. The liner, among the company's largest, was on a week-long cruise and had been due back in Port Canaveral, Florida on Saturday. REUTERS/John Halley
A view of the Carnival Dream cruise ship (R) moored at the A.C. Wathey Cruise Facilities after a diesel generator malfunctioned causing temporary disruptions, in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The cruise ship lost propulsion after an engine room fire on February 10 and was adrift off southern Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. Caption: A small boat from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous patrols near the cruise ship Carnival Triumph in the Gulf of Mexico, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Lt. Cmdr. Paul McConnell
COSTA CONCORDIA TRAGEDY - The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The Costa Concordia capsized off the coast of Italy, killing 32 people. Caption: Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera/Handout
AZAMARA QUEST STRANDED - A fisherman's boat sails near the stricken luxury cruise ship Azamara Quest docked at the port in Malaysia's town of Sandakan on Borneo island during sunrise April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
The Azamara Quest suffered an engine room fire that disabled the engines and left the ship temporarily stranded off the southern Philippines coast in waters prowled by pirates. Caption: Passengers of the stricken luxury cruise ship Azamara Quest arrive at a hotel after the ship docked at a port in Malaysia's town of Sandakan on Borneo island, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
COSTA ALLEGRA DISTRESS - The Costa Allegra cruise ship is pictured in this photo taken by an Indian Navy maritime surveillance aircraft following their distress call in the Indian Ocean February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Navy/Handout
An engine room fire on the Costa Allegra knocked out the ship's main power supply in the Indian Ocean, leaving it adrift with more than a thousand people on board in waters vulnerable to pirate attacks. Caption: A passenger walks with his luggage after alighting from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
CARNIVAL TRIUMPH STRICKEN - The tugs Resolve Pioneer and Dabhol tow and steer the Carnival Triumph cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico to Mobile, Alabama, following an engine room fire, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Ensign Chris Shivock
C/V SPLENDOR STRANDED - The Carnival Cruise Lines cruise ship C/V Splendor is towed into San Diego harbor November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The luxury liner and its 3,300 vacationers had been left stranded off the Mexican coast by an engine-room fire. Caption: Passengers clap as the Carnival Cruise Lines cruise ship C/V Splendor docks after being towed into San Diego harbor November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake
BELLRIVA QUARANTINE - Seagulls fly above the ship, the Bellriva, in Wiesbaden December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
The Bellriva was quarantined after at least 30 passengers were found to be suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting. Authorities believed it was caused by the Norovirus, a virus that is spread from person-to-person and causes flu-like symptoms. Caption: Paramedics dressed in protective attire enter the ship, the Bellriva, in Wiesbaden December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
QUEEN MARY 2 GANGWAY COLLAPSE - Firefighters and ambulances are seen at the bow of the Queen Mary 2 in Saint-Nazaire, western France November 15, 2003. REUTERS/Daniel Joubert
Twelve visitors died and 32 were injured when a dockside gangway to the world's biggest and most expensive cruise ship, the Queen Mary 2, collapsed. Caption: A French policeman stand guard nearby the gangway that collapsed on the site of the Queen Mary II shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, western France, November 16, 2003. REUTERS/Pool
AURORA INFECTION - Passengers on the British cruiser Aurora wave a banner demanding help in Gibraltar on November 3, 2003. REUTERS/Anton Meres
The ship returned to Britain from a trip marred by a diplomatic storm after hundreds of passengers fell ill with a stomach infection. Caption: P&O cruise liner Aurora docks at Southampton in southern England, November 6, 2003. REUTERS/Lee Besford
