Cruise ships: fun and frustrations

The cruise ship "Star Princess" is seen heading into port in Montego Bay, Jamaica in this frame grab from television footage after a fire broke out aboard the ship March 23, 2006. One passenger died and 11 were hurt when fire broke out on the passenger decks of the ship as the vessel carried more than 3,800 passengers and crew from the Cayman Islands to Jamaica. The blaze aboard the 950-foot (290-metre) Star Princess forced passengers to grab life jackets and scramble to muster stations on deck in early-morning darkness. REUTERS/Reuters TV