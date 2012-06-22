Cruise ships: fun and frustrations
The "Clipper Adventurer" ship carrying passengers rescued from the Bahamas-flagged cruiser "Ocean Nova" arrives in the docks of Ushuaia, the southernmost city in Argentina, February 22, 2009. Seventy-four tourists on a cruise ship that ran aground in...more
The "Clipper Adventurer" ship carrying passengers rescued from the Bahamas-flagged cruiser "Ocean Nova" arrives in the docks of Ushuaia, the southernmost city in Argentina, February 22, 2009. Seventy-four tourists on a cruise ship that ran aground in icy Antarctic waters were evacuated last Wednesday and the vessel dislodged. REUTERS/Facundo Santana
Surfer Emma Skinner tries out the FlowRider, a surf simulator, on Freedom of the Seas ship docked in Southampton, southern England April 29, 2006. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Surfer Emma Skinner tries out the FlowRider, a surf simulator, on Freedom of the Seas ship docked in Southampton, southern England April 29, 2006. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People sunbathe on the deck of the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship anchored at the Canary Islands' port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife January 16, 2004. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People sunbathe on the deck of the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship anchored at the Canary Islands' port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife January 16, 2004. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Merri Mack of Sydney, Australia climbs out of the top deck pool on the Titanic Memorial Cruise as it moves through high winds off Cobh, Ireland April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Merri Mack of Sydney, Australia climbs out of the top deck pool on the Titanic Memorial Cruise as it moves through high winds off Cobh, Ireland April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A woman holds balloons before the departure ceremony of the Mangyongbyong cruise ship in the North Korean especial economic zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang August 30, 2011. The North Korean state launched itself into the glitzy world of...more
A woman holds balloons before the departure ceremony of the Mangyongbyong cruise ship in the North Korean especial economic zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang August 30, 2011. The North Korean state launched itself into the glitzy world of cruise tourism when about 130 passengers set sail from the rundown port of Rajin, near the China-Russia border, for the scenic Mount Kumgang resort near the South Korean border. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Passengers wearing period dress pose on the aft deck while on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Cod April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Passengers wearing period dress pose on the aft deck while on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Cod April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
People walk along the promenade deck area on the Oasis of the Seas during a media tour at its home port in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
People walk along the promenade deck area on the Oasis of the Seas during a media tour at its home port in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A passenger talks with a member of the crew on the Eurodam cruise ship at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida March 21, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A passenger talks with a member of the crew on the Eurodam cruise ship at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida March 21, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A passenger plays basketball on board the Eurodam cruise ship at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida March 21, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A passenger plays basketball on board the Eurodam cruise ship at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida March 21, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Clayton Van Welter (L) plots a cruise on the bridge of the Oasis of the Seas during a media tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Clayton Van Welter (L) plots a cruise on the bridge of the Oasis of the Seas during a media tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The interior of cruise ship MS Allure of the Seas, the world's largest passenger vessel is pictured after being delivered by South Korean shipbuilder STX to Royal Caribbean at a shipyard in Turku October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva ...more
The interior of cruise ship MS Allure of the Seas, the world's largest passenger vessel is pictured after being delivered by South Korean shipbuilder STX to Royal Caribbean at a shipyard in Turku October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva
Oasis of the Seas, the world's largest and newest cruise ship, arrives off the Florida coast, headed for its home port in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as seen from a park in Dania Beach, Florida November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper...more
Oasis of the Seas, the world's largest and newest cruise ship, arrives off the Florida coast, headed for its home port in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as seen from a park in Dania Beach, Florida November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A worker climbs up a ladder in front of "Rhapsody of the Seas" at the Ocean Terminal in Hong Kong January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A worker climbs up a ladder in front of "Rhapsody of the Seas" at the Ocean Terminal in Hong Kong January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The capsized Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen off the west coast of Italy at the snow-covered Giglio island February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
The capsized Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen off the west coast of Italy at the snow-covered Giglio island February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation in this still image taken from video January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera/Handout
Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation in this still image taken from video January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera/Handout
An Irish Coast Guard helicopter winches a man suffering from a heart ailment from the Titanic Memorial Cruise ship MS Balmoral, in the Atlantic Ocean off Ireland April 10, 2012. Tour operator Miles Morgan said the ship would head back 20 nautical...more
An Irish Coast Guard helicopter winches a man suffering from a heart ailment from the Titanic Memorial Cruise ship MS Balmoral, in the Atlantic Ocean off Ireland April 10, 2012. Tour operator Miles Morgan said the ship would head back 20 nautical miles towards Ireland in order to be in range for a helicopter tasked with evacuating a man with a non life threatening heart condition. REUTERS/Chris Helgren (
A dead adult female humpback whale is pictured pinned to the bow of a Princess Cruises liner prior to it being disengaged from the ship near Juneau, in this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration photograph taken on July 28, 2010 and...more
A dead adult female humpback whale is pictured pinned to the bow of a Princess Cruises liner prior to it being disengaged from the ship near Juneau, in this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration photograph taken on July 28, 2010 and released on July 29. The whale was found on Wednesday on the ship's so-called bulbous bow, the section of the vessel's leading tip that goes through the water, NOAA spokeswoman Julie Speegle said. REUTERS/Ed Lyman/NOAA/Handout
Unoccupied lifeboats are seen after the sinking of the M/S Explorer cruise ship which hits an iceberg off the coast of the Antarctic, in this photo released by the Chilean Army November 23, 2007. More than 150 passengers and crew escaped unhurt after...more
Unoccupied lifeboats are seen after the sinking of the M/S Explorer cruise ship which hits an iceberg off the coast of the Antarctic, in this photo released by the Chilean Army November 23, 2007. More than 150 passengers and crew escaped unhurt after the M/S Explorer hit ice in the Antarctic and started sinking on Friday, the ship's owner and coast guard officials said. REUTERS/Chilean Navy/Handout
Chilean air force personnel (R) help passengers of the M/S Explorer cruise ship arrive by lifeboat at Fildes bay on King George Island, where Chile has a research base, after their ship hit an iceberg off the coast of the Antarctic, in this photo...more
Chilean air force personnel (R) help passengers of the M/S Explorer cruise ship arrive by lifeboat at Fildes bay on King George Island, where Chile has a research base, after their ship hit an iceberg off the coast of the Antarctic, in this photo released by the Chilean Army November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Chilean Navy/Handout
The M/S Explorer cruise ship sinks hours after hitting an iceberg off the coast of the Antarctic, in this photo released by the Chilean Army November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Chilean Navy/Handout
The M/S Explorer cruise ship sinks hours after hitting an iceberg off the coast of the Antarctic, in this photo released by the Chilean Army November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Chilean Navy/Handout
A video grabs shows the Greek-registered Sea Diamond cruiser sinking off Santorini April 6, 2007. REUTERS/ via Reuters TV
A video grabs shows the Greek-registered Sea Diamond cruiser sinking off Santorini April 6, 2007. REUTERS/ via Reuters TV
The cruise ship Crown Princess travels into Port Canaveral, Florida July 18, 2006, after an incident at sea forced the ship to return to port. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The cruise ship Crown Princess travels into Port Canaveral, Florida July 18, 2006, after an incident at sea forced the ship to return to port. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Aid workers help Injured passengers after they were taken from the cruise ship Crown Princess after an incident at sea forced the ship to return to port in Cape Canaveral, Florida July 18, 2006. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Aid workers help Injured passengers after they were taken from the cruise ship Crown Princess after an incident at sea forced the ship to return to port in Cape Canaveral, Florida July 18, 2006. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Trinidadian soldiers guard a cruise ship near the venue for the Fifth Summit of the Americas in Port of Spain April 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Trinidadian soldiers guard a cruise ship near the venue for the Fifth Summit of the Americas in Port of Spain April 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
The Bahamas flagged cruiser Ocean Nova, carrying 105 people aboard during a tour of Antarctica, is seen stranded near the Argentine San Martin base February 18, 2009. The Argentine navy reports that the ship remains stable and without any risk for...more
The Bahamas flagged cruiser Ocean Nova, carrying 105 people aboard during a tour of Antarctica, is seen stranded near the Argentine San Martin base February 18, 2009. The Argentine navy reports that the ship remains stable and without any risk for all the passengers who will be transferred to other ship of the same company to continue their navigation to the city of Ushuaia. REUTERS/Armada Argentina/Handout
An elderly woman leaves the Rhine cruising ship 'Lady Anne' together with two Red Cross paramedics in full protection gear in Boppard November 26, 2008. The 'Lady Anne' has been docked in quarantine at the town of Boppard after 39 of the 100...more
An elderly woman leaves the Rhine cruising ship 'Lady Anne' together with two Red Cross paramedics in full protection gear in Boppard November 26, 2008. The 'Lady Anne' has been docked in quarantine at the town of Boppard after 39 of the 100 passengers, who were on a cruise of the Rhine river, were found to be suffering from the Norovirus, a virus that is spread person-to-person and causes flu-like symptoms. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The cruise ship "Star Princess" is seen heading into port in Montego Bay, Jamaica in this frame grab from television footage after a fire broke out aboard the ship March 23, 2006. One passenger died and 11 were hurt when fire broke out on the...more
The cruise ship "Star Princess" is seen heading into port in Montego Bay, Jamaica in this frame grab from television footage after a fire broke out aboard the ship March 23, 2006. One passenger died and 11 were hurt when fire broke out on the passenger decks of the ship as the vessel carried more than 3,800 passengers and crew from the Cayman Islands to Jamaica. The blaze aboard the 950-foot (290-metre) Star Princess forced passengers to grab life jackets and scramble to muster stations on deck in early-morning darkness. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Egyptian rescue workers search for injured people on the deck of a Nile cruise ship in southern Egypt late March 21, 2006. An Egyptian man was killed and 34 people including 27 German tourists were injured when a Nile cruise ship hit a bridge in...more
Egyptian rescue workers search for injured people on the deck of a Nile cruise ship in southern Egypt late March 21, 2006. An Egyptian man was killed and 34 people including 27 German tourists were injured when a Nile cruise ship hit a bridge in southern Egypt on Tuesday, police sources said. Picture taken March 21, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
An HH-60H Sea Hawk helicopter from the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) delivers pallets of supplies to the Carnival Cruise Lines cruise ship C/V Splendor on November 9, 2010. The aircraft carrier was diverted from training maneuvers to...more
An HH-60H Sea Hawk helicopter from the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) delivers pallets of supplies to the Carnival Cruise Lines cruise ship C/V Splendor on November 9, 2010. The aircraft carrier was diverted from training maneuvers to helped deliver supplies to the American luxury liner and its 3,300 vacationers that were left stranded off the Mexican coast by an engine-room fire. REUTERS/Mikesa R. Ponder/U.S. Navy/Handout
Vacationers bask in front of the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbour of Giglio Porto June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Vacationers bask in front of the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbour of Giglio Porto June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Next Slideshows
First heat wave of summer
A heat wave bears down on the East coast, as people seek to enjoy or avoid the sun.
Going to School
Snapshots of school children from across India.
Indigenous in the city
Indigenous tribes at the Rio+20 Summit in Brazil.
Migrants in a Midwest town
A look at life in the Midwest town of Beardstown, Illinois as it deals with the challenges of immigration.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.