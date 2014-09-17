Crunch time for Scottish decision
'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Graffiti supporting the "Yes" campaign is painted on a road in North Uist in the Outer Hebrides September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond holds a package of shortbread as he campaigns through Largs, Ayrshire, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A young "Yes" supporter smiles as he supports Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond as he campaigns through Largs, Ayrshire, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A 'Yes' sign is seen on Arthur's Seat above the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
'Yes' campaigners gather for a rally in George Square, Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A vandalized road sign displays campaign graffiti in the town of Portree on the Isle of Skye September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond kisses a supporter as he campaigns through Largs, Ayrshire, September 17, 2014. TREUTERS/Paul Hackett
Scottish Saltire flags fly from fence posts near Portree on the Isle of Skye September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at a 'No' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman waves a Scottish Saltire at a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A 'No' campaigner hands out leaflets to commuters as they arrive at Edinburgh's Haymarket station, in Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rangers fans display No Thanks posters during the Rangers versus Inverness Caledonian Thistle soccer match in Glasgow, Scotland, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A young girl with a Scottish Saltire painted on her face waits outside a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A "Yes" campaign sticker is affixed to a road sign on South Uist in the Outer Hebrides September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Wearing a "Yes" badge, in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, a model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A 'Yes' campaigner stands outside a campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A 'Yes' supporter with a tattoo of Scotland on his back holds a Saltire flag at a rally outside the BBC in Glasgow, Scotland September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A 'No' campaigner wears a banner on her back as she talks to people on the streets of Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Volunteers inflate balloons at a 'Yes' campaign headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Cup cakes are displayed in the window of Cuckoo's bakery in Edinburgh, in Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rachel Holmes (L), a volunteer for the 'Yes' campaign, chats with residents as she canvases residents in central Edinburgh, Scotland September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Campaigners wave Scottish Saltires at a 'Yes' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
'No' supporters hold banners after a 'No' campaign rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
The future of flight
The latest advances in flight technology.
Our outpost in space
The surreal life aboard the International Space Station.
Back to school in Syria
Syrian children return to school amid civil war.
Slum fire in Manila
Around 100 families are left homeless after a fire caused by faulty wiring.
MORE IN PICTURES
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.