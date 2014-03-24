Edition:
Crusader castle captured

<p>A view shows the Crac des Chevaliers fortress and smoke rising from Husen village homes in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. Standing at the gate of the Crusader castle captured from insurgents, a Syrian army officer declared that forces loyal to Assad were now in control of the western half of Homs province. Picture taken during a tour organized by the government. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Monday, March 24, 2014

<p>A view shows the damage inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen walking inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>A view shows the damage inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in the Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after taking control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>Damage is seen inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in the Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the media are seen in front of the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>A view shows part of the Crac des Chevaliers fortress and smoke rising from Husen village homes in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>A view shows the damage inside the Crac des Chevaliers fortress in the Homs countryside, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

<p>A view shows the Crac des Chevaliers fortress and smoke rising from Husen village homes in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

