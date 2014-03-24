A view shows the Crac des Chevaliers fortress and smoke rising from Husen village homes in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. Standing at the gate of the Crusader castle captured from insurgents, a Syrian army officer declared that forces loyal to Assad were now in control of the western half of Homs province. Picture taken during a tour organized by the government. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri