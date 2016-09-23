Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Sep 24, 2016 | 1:35am IST

Cruz and Trump's love-hate relationship

Ted Cruz challenges rival Donald Trump about releasing his tax returns during the debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican presidential candidates in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Ted Cruz challenges rival Donald Trump about releasing his tax returns during the debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican presidential candidates in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Ted Cruz challenges rival Donald Trump about releasing his tax returns during the debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican presidential candidates in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
1 / 15
Ted Cruz speaks with supporters of fellow candidate Donald Trump during a campaign event at The Mill in Marion, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Ted Cruz speaks with supporters of fellow candidate Donald Trump during a campaign event at The Mill in Marion, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Ted Cruz speaks with supporters of fellow candidate Donald Trump during a campaign event at The Mill in Marion, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
2 / 15
Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo
Close
3 / 15
A delegate carries a sign referring to Ted Cruz at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jim Young

A delegate carries a sign referring to Ted Cruz at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A delegate carries a sign referring to Ted Cruz at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 15
Donald Trump and Ted Cruz shake hands at the start of the Republican candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Donald Trump and Ted Cruz shake hands at the start of the Republican candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Donald Trump and Ted Cruz shake hands at the start of the Republican candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
5 / 15
Ted Cruz greets businessman Donald Trump onstage as they address a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ted Cruz greets businessman Donald Trump onstage as they address a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Ted Cruz greets businessman Donald Trump onstage as they address a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 15
A delegate holds a sign that call for Ted Cruz delegates to support Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jim Young

A delegate holds a sign that call for Ted Cruz delegates to support Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A delegate holds a sign that call for Ted Cruz delegates to support Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 15
Donald Trump talks with rival candidate Ted Cruz during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump talks with rival candidate Ted Cruz during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Donald Trump talks with rival candidate Ted Cruz during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 15
Jim Stryker, of San Francisco, holds a sign in protest of Ted Cruz during the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Jim Stryker, of San Francisco, holds a sign in protest of Ted Cruz during the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Jim Stryker, of San Francisco, holds a sign in protest of Ted Cruz during the California GOP convention in Burlingame, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 15
Ted Cruz gestures over at rival candidate Donald Trump at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz gestures over at rival candidate Donald Trump at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Ted Cruz gestures over at rival candidate Donald Trump at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 15
Donald Trump and Ted Cruz speak at the debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican presidential candidates in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Donald Trump and Ted Cruz speak at the debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican presidential candidates in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Donald Trump and Ted Cruz speak at the debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican presidential candidates in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
11 / 15
A supporter holds up a sign with an error as Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign event in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A supporter holds up a sign with an error as Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign event in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
A supporter holds up a sign with an error as Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign event in Syracuse, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 15
Ted Cruz speaks during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Ted Cruz speaks during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Ted Cruz speaks during the third session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
13 / 15
Protesters stand outside the Town & Country Resort where Ted Cruz is speaking at a rally in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Protesters stand outside the Town & Country Resort where Ted Cruz is speaking at a rally in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Protesters stand outside the Town & Country Resort where Ted Cruz is speaking at a rally in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 15
Heidi Cruz, wife of Ted Cruz, bites her lip and closes her eyes as she listens to her husband drop out of the race for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during his Indiana primary night rally in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Heidi Cruz, wife of Ted Cruz, bites her lip and closes her eyes as she listens to her husband drop out of the race for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during his Indiana primary night rally in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Heidi Cruz, wife of Ted Cruz, bites her lip and closes her eyes as she listens to her husband drop out of the race for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during his Indiana primary night rally in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
I am a Syrian refugee

I am a Syrian refugee

Next Slideshows

I am a Syrian refugee

I am a Syrian refugee

The faces and experiences of those fleeing the violence in their homeland of Syria.

24 Sep 2016
The art of space

The art of space

Imagining the unknown regions of our universe.

23 Sep 2016
Philippines' deadly drug war

Philippines' deadly drug war

President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed about 3,000 people since he took office.

23 Sep 2016
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

23 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast