Pictures | Tue Dec 15, 2015

Cruz into second

Ted Cruz speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ted Cruz speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Ted Cruz speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ted Cruz greets Donald Trump onstage as they address a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ted Cruz greets Donald Trump onstage as they address a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Ted Cruz greets Donald Trump onstage as they address a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun during the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun during the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun during the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Ted Cruz holds a new gun of a supporter after his speech at a 2nd Amendment Coalition announcement at CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Ted Cruz holds a new gun of a supporter after his speech at a 2nd Amendment Coalition announcement at CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
Ted Cruz holds a new gun of a supporter after his speech at a 2nd Amendment Coalition announcement at CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Brian Meeker hold a clip to a .45 pistol that was etched by Ted Cruz following a 2nd Amendment Coalition announcement at CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Brian Meeker hold a clip to a .45 pistol that was etched by Ted Cruz following a 2nd Amendment Coalition announcement at CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
Brian Meeker hold a clip to a .45 pistol that was etched by Ted Cruz following a 2nd Amendment Coalition announcement at CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Ted Cruz kisses his wife Heidi after he confirmed his candidacy for the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Ted Cruz kisses his wife Heidi after he confirmed his candidacy for the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Ted Cruz kisses his wife Heidi after he confirmed his candidacy for the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Ted Cruz looks over at rival candidate Marco Rubio after Pope Francis' address before a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Ted Cruz looks over at rival candidate Marco Rubio after Pope Francis' address before a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Ted Cruz looks over at rival candidate Marco Rubio after Pope Francis' address before a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House of Representatives Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Ted Cruz, chairman of the Subcommittee on Space, Science, and Competitiveness, convenes a hearing entitled "U.S. Human Exploration Goals and Commercial Space Competitiveness" on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ted Cruz, chairman of the Subcommittee on Space, Science, and Competitiveness, convenes a hearing entitled "U.S. Human Exploration Goals and Commercial Space Competitiveness" on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Ted Cruz, chairman of the Subcommittee on Space, Science, and Competitiveness, convenes a hearing entitled "U.S. Human Exploration Goals and Commercial Space Competitiveness" on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ted Cruz departs a closed-door Senate Armed Services Committee briefing at the Capitol in Washington June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ted Cruz departs a closed-door Senate Armed Services Committee briefing at the Capitol in Washington June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Ted Cruz departs a closed-door Senate Armed Services Committee briefing at the Capitol in Washington June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ted Cruz answers questions from the media after speaking at the Freedom 2015 National Religious Liberties Conference in Des Moines, Iowa November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Ted Cruz answers questions from the media after speaking at the Freedom 2015 National Religious Liberties Conference in Des Moines, Iowa November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Ted Cruz answers questions from the media after speaking at the Freedom 2015 National Religious Liberties Conference in Des Moines, Iowa November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Ted Cruz sits on the edge of the stage with his young daughter Catherine during a commercial break at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz sits on the edge of the stage with his young daughter Catherine during a commercial break at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Ted Cruz sits on the edge of the stage with his young daughter Catherine during a commercial break at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz talk to reporters in the media center at the site of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz talk to reporters in the media center at the site of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Ted Cruz talk to reporters in the media center at the site of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz answers a question at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz answers a question at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
Ted Cruz answers a question at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz speaks at the "Women Betrayed Rally to Defund Planned Parenthood" at Capitol Hill in Washington July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ted Cruz speaks at the "Women Betrayed Rally to Defund Planned Parenthood" at Capitol Hill in Washington July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Ted Cruz speaks at the "Women Betrayed Rally to Defund Planned Parenthood" at Capitol Hill in Washington July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ted Cruz stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline, as he announces his candidacy for president during an event at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Ted Cruz stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline, as he announces his candidacy for president during an event at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Ted Cruz stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline, as he announces his candidacy for president during an event at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Ted Cruz waits backstage before addressing a legislative luncheon held as part of the "Road to Majority" conference in Washington June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ted Cruz waits backstage before addressing a legislative luncheon held as part of the "Road to Majority" conference in Washington June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Ted Cruz waits backstage before addressing a legislative luncheon held as part of the "Road to Majority" conference in Washington June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ted Cruz talks with colleagues as he arrives for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's address a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ted Cruz talks with colleagues as he arrives for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's address a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Ted Cruz talks with colleagues as he arrives for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's address a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ted Cruz sits next to wife Heidi as he prepares to speak at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

Ted Cruz sits next to wife Heidi as he prepares to speak at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Ted Cruz sits next to wife Heidi as he prepares to speak at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Ted Cruz speaks with attendees at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's forum in Waukee, Iowa, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz speaks with attendees at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's forum in Waukee, Iowa, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Ted Cruz speaks with attendees at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's forum in Waukee, Iowa, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ted Cruz speaks at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz speaks at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Ted Cruz speaks at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Andreas Reif, of Manchester, New Hampshire, takes a selfie as Ted Cruz speaks at Cornerstone Action: Practical Federalism 2016 at the University of Southern New Hampshire in Hooksett, New Hampshire October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Andreas Reif, of Manchester, New Hampshire, takes a selfie as Ted Cruz speaks at Cornerstone Action: Practical Federalism 2016 at the University of Southern New Hampshire in Hooksett, New Hampshire October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Andreas Reif, of Manchester, New Hampshire, takes a selfie as Ted Cruz speaks at Cornerstone Action: Practical Federalism 2016 at the University of Southern New Hampshire in Hooksett, New Hampshire October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Ted Cruz greets supporters as he arrives to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary election ballot in Concord, New Hampshire November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ted Cruz greets supporters as he arrives to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary election ballot in Concord, New Hampshire November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Ted Cruz greets supporters as he arrives to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary election ballot in Concord, New Hampshire November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz gestures as he engages in a lengthy debate on the Iran nuclear deal with Code Pink peace activism group co-founder Medea Benjamin (L with peace sign) in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington July 23, 2015. Demonstrators from the peace activism group interrupted a Cruz event in the park protesting against the deal and Cruz called them forward to the microphone to debate him over the deal. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Ted Cruz gestures as he engages in a lengthy debate on the Iran nuclear deal with Code Pink peace activism group co-founder Medea Benjamin (L with peace sign) in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Ted Cruz gestures as he engages in a lengthy debate on the Iran nuclear deal with Code Pink peace activism group co-founder Medea Benjamin (L with peace sign) in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington July 23, 2015. Demonstrators from the peace activism group interrupted a Cruz event in the park protesting against the deal and Cruz called them forward to the microphone to debate him over the deal. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Ted Cruz addresses attendees in his boots at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta, Georgia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Ted Cruz addresses attendees in his boots at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta, Georgia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Ted Cruz addresses attendees in his boots at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta, Georgia, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's forum in Waukee, Iowa, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz waits to be introduced at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's forum in Waukee, Iowa, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Ted Cruz waits to be introduced at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's forum in Waukee, Iowa, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
