CSI: Pakistan
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. As one of America's top forensic scientists, Mohammad Tahir uncovered evidence that helped...more
A police officer shows bottles of suspected homemade alcohol as he waits at the evidence-receiving unit in Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Forensic scientists practise classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes notes as he stands beside the owners of a home that was robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the crime scene investigation unit collects fingerprints at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A forensic scientist prepares to analyze hair recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Mohammad Ashraf Tahir, Director General of Punjab Forensic Science Agency, talks to Reuters journalists at his office in Lahore, January 13, 2015. As one of America's top forensic scientists, Mohammad Tahir uncovered evidence that helped jail boxer...more
A police officer talks to a member of the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes a photograph at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the crime scene investigation unit from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency searches for equipment to use at a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A forensic scientist carries samples to analyze in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A police officer hands over a pistol used during a crime to the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A police officer carries a plastic bag containing samples at the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A forensic scientist practises classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A police officer fills out a form for evidence to be tested at the evidence-receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the narcotics department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A forensic scientist compares bullets at the ballistics department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Forensic scientists analyze samples in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of the crime scene investigation unit speaks to the owners of a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A forensic scientist prepares to analyze bones recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
Obama in India
Images from President Obama's trip to India.
Republic Day 2015
India observed its 66th annual Republic Day on Jan 26, 2014.
Greece votes
The Syriza party sweeps to victory in a snap election.
Barack Obama in India
U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama arrive on a three-day visit to India. Here are the pictures
MORE IN PICTURES
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.
Ukraine Pride faces protests
Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan
The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.