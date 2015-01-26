Edition:
CSI: Pakistan

Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. As one of America's top forensic scientists, Mohammad Tahir uncovered evidence that helped jail boxer Mike Tyson for rape, convict serial killer John Wayne Gacy and clear doctor Sam Sheppard of murdering his wife. Then Tahir took on his toughest assignment yet - applying his skills in Pakistan, a poor nation of 180 million people beset by crime and militancy. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer shows bottles of suspected homemade alcohol as he waits at the evidence-receiving unit in Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer shows bottles of suspected homemade alcohol as he waits at the evidence-receiving unit in Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Forensic scientists practise classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Forensic scientists practise classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes notes as he stands beside the owners of a home that was robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes notes as he stands beside the owners of a home that was robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit collects fingerprints at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit collects fingerprints at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist prepares to analyze hair recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist prepares to analyze hair recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Mohammad Ashraf Tahir, Director General of Punjab Forensic Science Agency, talks to Reuters journalists at his office in Lahore, January 13, 2015. As one of America's top forensic scientists, Mohammad Tahir uncovered evidence that helped jail boxer Mike Tyson for rape, convict serial killer John Wayne Gacy and clear doctor Sam Sheppard of murdering his wife. Then Tahir took on his toughest assignment yet - applying his skills in Pakistan, a poor nation of 180 million people beset by crime and militancy. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer talks to a member of the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer talks to a member of the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes a photograph at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes a photograph at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency searches for equipment to use at a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency searches for equipment to use at a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist carries samples to analyze in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist carries samples to analyze in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer hands over a pistol used during a crime to the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer hands over a pistol used during a crime to the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer carries a plastic bag containing samples at the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer carries a plastic bag containing samples at the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist practises classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist practises classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer fills out a form for evidence to be tested at the evidence-receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer fills out a form for evidence to be tested at the evidence-receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the narcotics department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the narcotics department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist compares bullets at the ballistics department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist compares bullets at the ballistics department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Forensic scientists analyze samples in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Forensic scientists analyze samples in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit speaks to the owners of a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit speaks to the owners of a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist prepares to analyze bones recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist prepares to analyze bones recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

