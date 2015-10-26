Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Oct 26, 2015 | 6:55pm IST

CSI: Pakistan

A police forensic expert gathers evidence from the body of a murder victim at a crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. Pakistan's first specialized homicide investigation unit is promoting a radical idea: find evidence, don't plant it. The 478-strong unit pairs veterans with university graduates who had an extra year of training in forensics, report writing and interrogation. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A police forensic expert gathers evidence from the body of a murder victim at a crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. Pakistan's first specialized homicide investigation unit is promoting a radical idea: find evidence, don't plant it. The...more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A police forensic expert gathers evidence from the body of a murder victim at a crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. Pakistan's first specialized homicide investigation unit is promoting a radical idea: find evidence, don't plant it. The 478-strong unit pairs veterans with university graduates who had an extra year of training in forensics, report writing and interrogation. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
1 / 19
A policeman looks into a mosque where colleagues are collecting evidence to solve a murder in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A policeman looks into a mosque where colleagues are collecting evidence to solve a murder in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A policeman looks into a mosque where colleagues are collecting evidence to solve a murder in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
2 / 19
Police remove a body after forensic experts collected evidence from a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Police remove a body after forensic experts collected evidence from a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Police remove a body after forensic experts collected evidence from a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
3 / 19
A police forensic expert gathers evidence from a bloodied wall at a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A police forensic expert gathers evidence from a bloodied wall at a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A police forensic expert gathers evidence from a bloodied wall at a murder crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
4 / 19
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Members of the crime scene investigation unit collect evidence from a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 19
A police officer shows bottles of suspected homemade alcohol as he waits at the evidence-receiving unit in Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer shows bottles of suspected homemade alcohol as he waits at the evidence-receiving unit in Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A police officer shows bottles of suspected homemade alcohol as he waits at the evidence-receiving unit in Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 19
Forensic scientists practise classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Forensic scientists practise classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Forensic scientists practise classifying fingerprints at the fingerprint department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 19
A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes notes as he stands beside the owners of a home that was robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes notes as he stands beside the owners of a home that was robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A member of the crime scene investigation unit takes notes as he stands beside the owners of a home that was robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 19
A member of the crime scene investigation unit collects fingerprints at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit collects fingerprints at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A member of the crime scene investigation unit collects fingerprints at a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 19
A forensic scientist prepares to analyze hair recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist prepares to analyze hair recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A forensic scientist prepares to analyze hair recovered from a woman's body in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 19
A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A forensic scientist analyzes samples in the DNA and Serology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 19
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
12 / 19
A police officer talks to a member of the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer talks to a member of the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A police officer talks to a member of the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 19
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Police officers queue to deliver evidence to be tested at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
14 / 19
A member of the crime scene investigation unit from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency searches for equipment to use at a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency searches for equipment to use at a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A member of the crime scene investigation unit from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency searches for equipment to use at a possible arson attack at a shoe factory that burned down in Lahore, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
15 / 19
A forensic scientist carries samples to analyze in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A forensic scientist carries samples to analyze in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A forensic scientist carries samples to analyze in the Toxicology department at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
16 / 19
A police officer hands over a pistol used during a crime to the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer hands over a pistol used during a crime to the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A police officer hands over a pistol used during a crime to the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 19
A police officer carries a plastic bag containing samples at the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A police officer carries a plastic bag containing samples at the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A police officer carries a plastic bag containing samples at the evidence receiving unit at Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
18 / 19
A member of the crime scene investigation unit speaks to the owners of a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A member of the crime scene investigation unit speaks to the owners of a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
A member of the crime scene investigation unit speaks to the owners of a home that has been robbed in Lahore, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Muharram processions in India

Muharram processions in India

Next Slideshows

Muharram processions in India

Muharram processions in India

Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad.

24 Oct 2015
Barefoot migrants

Barefoot migrants

Undertaking the treacherous journey to Europe without shoes.

24 Oct 2015
Sculptures by the sea

Sculptures by the sea

Sydney's coastal walk has been transformed into a temporary sculpture park, billed as the largest free sculpture exhibition in the world.

24 Oct 2015
Celebrating Durga

Celebrating Durga

The Durga Puja festival, being celebrated from October 19 to 22 2015, is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus.

23 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast