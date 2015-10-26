CSI: Pakistan

A police forensic expert gathers evidence from the body of a murder victim at a crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. Pakistan's first specialized homicide investigation unit is promoting a radical idea: find evidence, don't plant it. The...more

A police forensic expert gathers evidence from the body of a murder victim at a crime scene in Lahore, Pakistan, October 1, 2015. Pakistan's first specialized homicide investigation unit is promoting a radical idea: find evidence, don't plant it. The 478-strong unit pairs veterans with university graduates who had an extra year of training in forensics, report writing and interrogation. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close