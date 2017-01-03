Cuba puts on show of strength
A replica of the Granma yacht passes by during a march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the Granma, which brought the Castro brothers, Ernesto "Che" Guevara and others from Mexico to Cuba to start the revolution in 1959, in...more
People march with a banner that reads "We are all Fidel". Cuba paraded troops and hundreds of thousands of citizens through its emblematic Revolution Square on Monday in a traditional show of nationalist fighting spirit in the face of steep economic...more
Soldiers march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. Troops wielding automatic rifles marched in lock step behind a replica of the Granma on Monday, followed by a sea of banner- and flag-waving Cubans, many...more
Soldiers shoot gun salutes before the parade. "This is an important message of unity and strength," said Rene Lazo, 66, who, like most, got up well before the crack of dawn to participate in the parade. "This is going to be a difficult year but we...more
Cuba's President Raul Castro waves together with Vice President Jose Ramon Machado Ventura (L), General Guillermo Garcia (3rdR) and Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes (2ndR) as they watch the march. Communist-ruled Cuba fell into an economic...more
An image of Fidel Castro with the Granma yacht hangs from the National Library during the march (not pictured). All this is taking place as Cuba is also coming to terms with the loss of its revolutionary leader, Fidel Castro. While "El Comandante"...more
Soldiers march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A replica of the Granma yacht passes by during the march. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Pool
People march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People prepare to march. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Pool
An image of Cuba's President Raul Castro is seen on a screen before the march. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Soldiers march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A replica of the Granma yacht passes by. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Pool
Soldiers march to mark the Armed Forces Day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Soldiers march to mark the armed forces day and commemorate the landing of the yacht Granma. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
