Cuba puts on show of strength

Cuba's President Raul Castro waves together with Vice President Jose Ramon Machado Ventura (L), General Guillermo Garcia (3rdR) and Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes (2ndR) as they watch the march. Communist-ruled Cuba fell into an economic recession in the second half of last year, its first since the collapse of the Soviet Union a quarter century ago, as its strategic ally Venezuela floundered. Meanwhile its historic detente with the United States came under threat with the election of Donald Trump as President. Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has said he would unravel attempts to normalize relations unless he gets a "better deal." REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

