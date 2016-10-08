Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Oct 8, 2016

Cuba ravaged by Hurricane Matthew

A man watches an army helicopter flying over his damaged home in Cajobabo after the passage of Hurricane Matthew.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A man watches an army helicopter flying over his damaged home in Cajobabo after the passage of Hurricane Matthew. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
1 / 24
Damaged houses in Baracoa.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Damaged houses in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
2 / 24
Yanet Maceo (L) helps her mother after the passage of Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Yanet Maceo (L) helps her mother after the passage of Hurricane Matthew in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
3 / 24
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks on the coast of Guantanamo province.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A woman walks on a highway blocked by rocks on the coast of Guantanamo province. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
4 / 24
Lawyer Jorge Luiz Azanes, 52, sits in his damaged house in Baracoa.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Lawyer Jorge Luiz Azanes, 52, sits in his damaged house in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
5 / 24
People transport beds on the roof of a vintage car in Baracoa.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
People transport beds on the roof of a vintage car in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
6 / 24
A woman walks along a street covered in debris in Baracoa.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A woman walks along a street covered in debris in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
7 / 24
Clothes are put to dry at the sea front in Baracoa.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Clothes are put to dry at the sea front in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
8 / 24
Shoes are left to dry in a fence in Cajobabo.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Shoes are left to dry in a fence in Cajobabo. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
9 / 24
A woman hangs up clothes in Baracoa.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A woman hangs up clothes in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
10 / 24
People take a lift in a truck as they return from shelters to their homes in Cayo Grande Yamanigue.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
People take a lift in a truck as they return from shelters to their homes in Cayo Grande Yamanigue. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
11 / 24
A vintage car crosses a flooded highway in Guantanamo Province.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A vintage car crosses a flooded highway in Guantanamo Province. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
12 / 24
People walk back from shelters to their homes in Cayo Grande Yamanigue.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
People walk back from shelters to their homes in Cayo Grande Yamanigue. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
13 / 24
A view of partially destroyed banana trees at a road side on the coast of Guantanamo province.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A view of partially destroyed banana trees at a road side on the coast of Guantanamo province. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
14 / 24
People go back from shelters to their homes in an ox cart in Cayo Grande Yamanigue.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
People go back from shelters to their homes in an ox cart in Cayo Grande Yamanigue. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
15 / 24
A view of a damaged home in Carbonera.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A view of a damaged home in Carbonera. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
16 / 24
A painting is seen on the street in Baracoa.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A painting is seen on the street in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
17 / 24
Farmer Nicolas Maturel, 27, stands next to his damaged house in Carbonera.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Farmer Nicolas Maturel, 27, stands next to his damaged house in Carbonera. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
18 / 24
People lower a mattress from a balcony in Baracoa.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
People lower a mattress from a balcony in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
19 / 24
A view of a highway blocked by rocks on the coast of Guantanamo province.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A view of a highway blocked by rocks on the coast of Guantanamo province. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
20 / 24
A cyclist is seen through a damaged building in Baracoa.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A cyclist is seen through a damaged building in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
21 / 24
A painting is seen at the backyard of a house in Cajobabo.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A painting is seen at the backyard of a house in Cajobabo. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
22 / 24
Fisherman Eneides Soares, 41, stands next to his destroyed house in Carbonera.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Fisherman Eneides Soares, 41, stands next to his destroyed house in Carbonera. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
23 / 24
School teacher Mayelin Terrero prepares rice to dry in Baracoa.

REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
School teacher Mayelin Terrero prepares rice to dry in Baracoa. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
24 / 24
