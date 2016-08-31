Cuba-U.S. ties
A soldier of the Cuban Armed Forces stands next to U.S.-built armaments captured after some 1,500 anti-Castro allies came ashore at Playa Giron beach during the Bay of Pigs invasion on the south coast of Cuba, April 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Cuban President Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) enters a public trial for captured members (seated) of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in Havana April 1961. REUTERS/Stringer
Cuban refugees hold up empty jugs as they beg for water while floating on the high seas in home-made rafts about 45 miles south of Key West, August 21, 1994. REUTERS/Blake Sell
Five-year-old Cuban refugee Roberto Santorez walks past a row of barbed wire at the Camp Buckeley detention center at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base August 22, 1994. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Cuban refugees stand inside the tent city compound at Guantanamo Naval Base August 27, 1994. REUTERS/Stringer
Cuban fishermen check their lines as a large ocean-going ship flying the U.S. flag ship looms in the background in Havana, Cuba January 2, 1998. REUTERS/Rafael Perez
Fascinated Cuban children enjoy new sweets and toys vending machines installed in a shop in Old Havana November 18, 1998. Although almost all Cubans are paid in local peso currency, many have access to dollars through remittances from abroad,...more
Albel DeJesus Acosta (L), a former Cuban political prisoner, chats with supporter Alberto Espinosa (R) January 16, 1998 as he begins his first day of a hunger strike in Miami. Acosta, a Cuban exile who has a friend in a Cuban prison, is protesting...more
Elian Gonzalez, held by Donato Dalrymple, is taken by U.S. federal agents from his Miami relatives April 22, 2000. U.S. federal authorities stormed the Miami house where Cuban shipwreck survivor Elian Gonzalez was sleeping. Dalrymple is one of the...more
U.S. Army Military Police escort a detainee to his cell during in-processing to the temporary detention facility at Camp X-Ray in Naval Base Guantanamo Bay January 11, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer
Cuban civilian workers make their way to the northeast gate of Guantanamo Naval Base at first light, January 15, 1998. Around twenty civilians from the communist country work on the base, the only American installation in the world operating on...more
A Cuban girl eats in front of a damaged home in the town Piocuac, in central Cuba, November 7, 2001 after Hurricane Michelle swept through the island. The Bush administration permitted the sale of food to Cuba for cash after Hurricane Michelle lashed...more
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Cuban President Fidel Castro listen to the Cuban national anthem at the baseball stadium "Latinoamericano" in Havana, May 14, 2002. Carter's visit, the most important by an American since President Fidel Castro...more
Cuban migrants trying to reach the U.S. coast in Florida ride in and on a 1951 Chevrolet truck, converted into a marine vessel with air-filled drums for flotation and a propeller driven off the driveshaft for propulsion, July 16, 2003. REUTERS/U.S....more
Players of the Twin State Peregrines of Vermont and New Hampshire drink water before a game with their Cuban counterparts at a convent on the outskirts of Havana August 10, 2008. Young baseball players from the United States, the first team of Little...more
Cuban students hold photographs of victims from events such as the Bay of Pigs invasion and the bombing of a Cuban plane as a news ticker flashes on the U.S. diplomatic mission facade reading "Hugo Chavez affirms the...." in Havana February 6, 2006....more
Former Cuban exile Jose Temprana, 105, wears his shirt before attending a ceremony of naturalization to become a U.S. citizen in Miami June 29, 2007. Temprana, born in Cuba September 26, 1901, worked with his sons as a sponge diver and lobster...more
An employee prepares a box which contains the coffin of a deceased man who will be transported to Cuba from Miami's International airport, July 30, 2008. In 1994 Funeraria Nacional funeral home began shipping recently deceased Cuban exiles back...more
An effigy of Cuban leader Fidel Castro is seen inside a coffin during a protest against the Colombian singer Juanes concert in Cuba, at Miami's little Havana in Florida September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An anti-Castro Cuban exile reacts during a protest against the "Peace Without Borders" concert in Cuba, at Miami's little Havana, Florida September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Reina Luisa Tamayo carries a box containing the ashes of her son Orlando Zapata Tamayo as family members carry a Cuban flag outside the U.S. Interests Section (USINT) in Havana June 8, 2011. The body of political prisoner Orlando Zapata Tamayo, whose...more
Marilina Barcesia, who is four-month's-old, rests in the arms of her mother at the William Soler Children's Heart Center as she waits for surgery in Havana October 7, 2013. The hospital's director, Eugenio Selman-Housein Sosa, said his center often...more
A anti-Castro Cuban exile reacts after the announcement of restoring diplomatic ties between Cuba and United States, at an area knows as 'Little Havana' in downtown Miami, Florida December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Alan Gross, recently released from prison in Cuba, thrusts his fist in the air as he is mentioned by President Barack Obama during his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 20, 2015....more
Gerardo Hernandez , one of the so-called "Cuban Five", reacts with his wife Adriana Perez (L) during Cuban musician Silvio Rodriguez's concert in Havana December 20, 2014. The United States helped Hernandez, a Cuban spy imprisoned in California...more
Kevin Lachaise, 8, watches a recorded TV show through the screen of a computer at the living room of his home in downtown Havana February 10, 2015. Netflix Inc launched its movie and TV streaming service in Cuba, joining the list of U.S. companies...more
Michel Gonzalez, 39, rolls cigars at the H. Upmann cigar factory in Havana, February 26, 2015. Cuban cigar-maker Habanos S.A. envisions gaining 25 percent to 30 percent of the U.S. premium cigar market if the United States lifts its trade embargo on...more
Georganne Nixon, wife of Missouri Governor Jay Nixon, stands near a 1954 Chevrolet car at a hotel in Havana March 2, 2015. The most important U.S. agricultural delegation to visit Cuba in more than a decade began three days of meetings, hoping to...more
Chairs are prepared before a news conference in Washington, after the fourth round of U.S.-Cuba talks to re-establish diplomatic relations and re-open embassies, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A creation by U.S. artist Duke Riley called "La esquina fria" for the 12th Havana Biennial, is seen at Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" May 24, 2015. The ice rink by Riley is an artistic representation of the thaw in United States-Cuba...more
Private vendor Lionel Hernandez (C), 47, waves the U.S. and Cuban national flags moments before the match between New York Cosmos and Cuba's national team in Havana June 2, 2015. The New York Cosmos dominated Cuba 4-1 in a soccer friendly meant to...more
Cuban girls dressed as nurses and a lizard wait for their turn to dance during a visit by the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington in Havana July 13, 2015. The choir made its first appearance on July 12, 2015 in Cuba as part of a tour that will include a...more
Retiree Lance Veit (C), 65, from California, enjoys a ride in a vintage car at the seafront Malecon during a cultural exchange trip in Havana, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ground crew hold U.S. and Cuban flags near a recently landed JetBlue airplane, the first commercial scheduled flight between the United States and Cuba in more than 50 years, at the Abel Santamaria International Airport in Santa Clara, Cuba, August...more
A passenger holds his Cuban passport as he boards Jet Blue Flight 387 to Santa Clara, Cuba, at Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Passengers board the JetBlue Airways flight, the first regularly scheduled commercial flight between the United States and Cuba in more than half a century, at Fort Lauderdale International airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida August 31, 2016....more
Next Slideshows
Erasing Islamic State's legacy
The silhouette of an Islamic State fighter on a rearing horse is among the disappearing traces of the jihadists' grip on the Syrian border town of Jarablus...
The woes of Dilma
The controversial presidency of Brazil's Dilma Rousseff.
Bombing Yemen
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: The effects of the Saudi-led bombing campaign.
Missionaries of Charity
Glimpses of the work of Mother Teresa's foundation.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.