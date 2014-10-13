Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Oct 13, 2014 | 9:35pm IST

Cuban kids join the circus

A girl performs with hoops during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 26, 2014. Inside an abandoned movie theater on a noisy avenue in a working-class section of Havana, some 70 Cuban children as young as nine pursue their dream of joining the circus. The circus is a lucrative career path and a rare opportunity for Cubans to make real money on the communist-led island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A girl performs with hoops during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 26, 2014. Inside an abandoned movie theater on a noisy avenue in a working-class section of Havana, some 70 Cuban children as young as nine pursue their...more

Monday, October 13, 2014
A girl performs with hoops during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 26, 2014. Inside an abandoned movie theater on a noisy avenue in a working-class section of Havana, some 70 Cuban children as young as nine pursue their dream of joining the circus. The circus is a lucrative career path and a rare opportunity for Cubans to make real money on the communist-led island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 15
Children practice at a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children practice at a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Children practice at a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
2 / 15
Samuel Amador, 8, practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Samuel Amador, 8, practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Samuel Amador, 8, practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 15
Children listen to instructions during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children listen to instructions during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Children listen to instructions during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 15
A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 15
Children take a break during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children take a break during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Children take a break during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 15
A child practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
A child practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 15
Children warm up during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children warm up during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Children warm up during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
8 / 15
A child practices on a trampoline during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child practices on a trampoline during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
A child practices on a trampoline during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 15
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 15
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 15
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
12 / 15
A boy sips water at the entrance of a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A boy sips water at the entrance of a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
A boy sips water at the entrance of a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
13 / 15
A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
14 / 15
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Monday, October 13, 2014
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The world's hardest triathlon

The world's hardest triathlon

Next Slideshows

The world's hardest triathlon

The world's hardest triathlon

The Arch to Arc is comprised of a 87-mile run from London to Dover, a swim across the Channel to Calais, and a 180-mile bike ride to the Arc de Triomphe in...

13 Oct 2014
Wife Carrying Championships

Wife Carrying Championships

Action at the North American Wife Carrying Championship.

13 Oct 2014
World of

World of "Hello Kitty"

A museum exhibit opens in Los Angeles honoring the 40th anniversary of "Hello Kitty."

11 Oct 2014
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.

10 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures