Cuban kids join the circus

A girl performs with hoops during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 26, 2014. Inside an abandoned movie theater on a noisy avenue in a working-class section of Havana, some 70 Cuban children as young as nine pursue their dream of joining the circus. The circus is a lucrative career path and a rare opportunity for Cubans to make real money on the communist-led island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

