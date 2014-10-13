Cuban kids join the circus
A girl performs with hoops during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 26, 2014. Inside an abandoned movie theater on a noisy avenue in a working-class section of Havana, some 70 Cuban children as young as nine pursue their...more
Children practice at a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Samuel Amador, 8, practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children listen to instructions during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children take a break during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child practices during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children warm up during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child practices on a trampoline during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A boy sips water at the entrance of a circus school during a training session in Havana, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A child climbs a rope during a training session at a circus school in Havana, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Children practice during a training session at a circus school in Havana, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
The world's hardest triathlon
The Arch to Arc is comprised of a 87-mile run from London to Dover, a swim across the Channel to Calais, and a 180-mile bike ride to the Arc de Triomphe in...
Wife Carrying Championships
Action at the North American Wife Carrying Championship.
World of "Hello Kitty"
A museum exhibit opens in Los Angeles honoring the 40th anniversary of "Hello Kitty."
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners
Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.