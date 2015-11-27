Cuban migrants left in limbo

Cuban migrant Rudy Correa hugs his daughters as they arrived safely into La Miel in the province of Guna Yala, having crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle, November 26, 2015. Scores of Cubans have come to shore at a remote outpost in...more

Cuban migrant Rudy Correa hugs his daughters as they arrived safely into La Miel in the province of Guna Yala, having crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle, November 26, 2015. Scores of Cubans have come to shore at a remote outpost in Panama near the Colombian border as they seek overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential treatment. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

