Wed Sep 16, 2015

Cuban religion yearns for recognition

School teacher Niurka Mola, 50, holds a doll which symbolises the African sea goddess Yemaya before a ceremony in her home, a house known as Cabildo, or religious house by Santeria tradition, in downtown Havana, August 7, 2015. Santeria adherents can only hope the upcoming visit from Pope Francis will somehow nudge the Church toward recognizing the millions of Cubans who identify with both religious traditions. P REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Santeria practitioner Miguel Angel, 36, sings religious songs at his home in downtown Havana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Gilian Caballero, 8, holds a pigeon for sale used for Santeria rituals in downtown Havana, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Santeria practitioners undergo a brief fit of spirit-induced convulsions during a ceremony to attract spirits of dead ancestors to ask for guidance in downtown Havana, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Public park caretaker Idalberto Diaz, 55, rests in a bed beside his 6-month-old granddaughter Lia, before a ceremony in a house known as Cabildo, or religious house by Santeria tradition, in downtown Havana, August 7, 2015. Santeria adherents can only hope the upcoming visit from Pope Francis will somehow nudge the Church toward recognizing the millions of Cubans who identify with both religious traditions. Picture taken on August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Santeria practitioner Yuris Landis, a 27-year-old nurse, smokes a cigar during a ceremony of the Afro-Cuban religion Santeria to attract spirits of dead ancestors to ask for guidance in downtown Havana, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Followers of the Afro-Cuban religion Santeria pray for the spirits in front of an altar and an image of Jesus Christ before a ceremony in a house known as Cabildo, or religious house by Santeria tradition, in downtown Havana, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Coffeeshop worker Yudi Linares, 37, takes a selfie during the party of Yensy Villarreal, 9, (not pictured), in celebration for becoming a Santero after passing a year-long rite of passage in the Afro-Cuban religion Santeria, Havana, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Yensy Villarreal, 9, (C), who lives in Miami, dances in the backyard of his home with friends in celebration for becoming a Santero after passing a year-long rite of passage in the Afro-Cuban religion Santeria, Havana, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Santeria's sacred symbols are seen in a house during a ceremony to attract spirits of dead ancestors to ask for guidance in downtown Havana, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Police officers check a recently robbed shop of Santeria articles in downtown Havana, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A woman reacts during the party of Yensy Villarreal, 9, (not pictured), in celebration for becoming a Santero after passing a year-long rite of passage in the Afro-Cuban religion Santeria, Havana, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A Santeria practitioner dances during a ceremony to attract spirits of dead ancestors to ask for guidance in downtown Havana, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A girl dressed in white in accordance with the Afro-Cuban religion Santeria stands at her doorstep in downtown Havana, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
People dance during the party of Yensy Villarreal, 9, (not pictured), in celebration for becoming a Santero after passing a year-long rite of passage in the Afro-Cuban religion Santeria, Havana, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A cactus, believed by Santeria followers to give protection for the house, hangs on the door of a house in downtown Havana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
People prepare to take part into a ceremony of the Afro-Cuban religion Santeria to attract spirits of dead ancestors to ask for guidance in downtown Havana, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Jaimee Vilarino, 3, (L), plays with a mobile phone during a party for Yensy Villarreal, 9, (not pictured), in celebration for becoming a Santero after passing a year-long rite of passage in the Afro-Cuban religion Santeria, Havana, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
People take part in the party of Yensy Villarreal, 9, (not pictured), in celebration for becoming a Santero after passing a year-long rite of passage in the Afro-Cuban religion Santeria, Havana, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Santeria practitioner Adriana Millarez, 26, gets some fresh air during a ceremony to attract spirits of dead ancestors to ask for guidance in downtown Havana, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Offerings for spirits are seen in a house during a Santeria ceremony to attract spirits of dead ancestors to ask for guidance in downtown Havana, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Dancers Leannis Ortega, 20, (C), and Nairobis Placers, 20, (L), take part in the party of Yensy Villarreal, 9, (not pictured), in celebration for becoming a Santero after passing a year-long rite of passage in the Afro-Cuban religion Santeria, Havana, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A Santeria practioner rests after a ceremony to attract spirits of dead ancestors to ask for guidance in downtown Havana, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Santeria believers get some fresh air on a balcony during a ceremony to attract spirits of dead ancestors to ask for guidance in downtown Havana, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
An altar produced for a ceremony of the Afro-Cuban religion Santeria to attract spirits of dead ancestors to ask for guidance is seen in a house in downtown Havana, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
