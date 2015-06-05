Cuba's crocs
Baby Cuban crocodiles (Crocodylus rhombifer) are seen in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. Ten baby crocodiles have been delivered to a Cuban hatchery in hopes of strengthening the species and extending the bloodlines of a pair...more
A baby Cuban crocodile which just arrived from Havana National Zoo is placed in an enclosure June 4, 2015. The hatchlings, a gift from a Swedish zoo in April, were delivered to the Zapata Swamp National Park's hatchery on Thursday after a 40-day...more
A Cuban crocodile tries to escape from a wooden box at the National Zoo in Havana, as it is prepared by veterinarians to be taken to Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. "They can be a new source of genotype to help preserve the species," said...more
A veterinarian holds a Cuban crocodile at the National Zoo in Havana, before taking it to Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Baby Cuban crocodiles which just arrived from Havana National Zoo lie in an enclosure at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. Each year the hatchery releases as many animals as scientists believe are ready for the wild, where they can grow to...more
Cuban crocodiles are seen in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. Another 6,000 to 8,000 are in the wild, Etian Perez, a biologist at the Zapata Swamp hatchery, said, numbers that Cuban officials are trying to keep from dwindling....more
Cuban crocodiles react as a veterinarian, (not pictured) hangs a bait over them in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A veterinarian prepares a Cuban crocodile at the National Zoo in Havana to be taken to Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. The newly arrived 21-month-old siblings, each about a meter (3 feet) long, could be held for a year or more before...more
Cuban crocodiles are seen in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. Cuban crocodiles are restricted to the national park on Cuba's southern coast and the Isle of Youth further south. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Baby Cuban crocodiles which arrived from Havana National Zoo, lie in a water enclosure at a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Veterinarian Gustavo Sosa (L) puts a baby Cuban crocodile which just arrived from Havana National Zoo, into an enclosure at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A baby Cuban crocodile, which just arrived from Havana National Zoo, lies in an enclosure at a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Crocodiles (Crocodylus rhombifer) lie in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A truck taking ten baby Cuban crocodiles stops on the highway to put palm branches to protect their cages from the sun on their way to Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A Cuban crocodile is seen in a hatchery at Zapata Swamp National Park, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
