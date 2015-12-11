Cuba's Ladies in White
Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White dissident group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana December 10, 2015. Cuban police detained at least six protesters shouting "Freedom" and "Long live human...more
Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, December 10, 2015. The group was founded in 2003 by wives and other female relatives of jailed dissidents. The women protest...more
Cuban security personnel detain members of the Ladies in White during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A supporter of the Ladies in White looks on as he is detained by Cuban security personnel during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuban security personnel detain a supporter of the Ladies in White (L), during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White group after their weekly anti-government protest march, in Havana September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
The Ladies in White meet after a march during their weekly anti-government protest in Havana September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White group after their weekly anti-government protest march, in Havana September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Members of The Ladies in White are detained from Cuban security personnel after their weekly anti-government protest march, in Havana September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
The Ladies in White meet after a march during their weekly anti-government protest in Havana September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Berta Soler, leader of The Ladies in White, carries a banner with an image of the founder of movement, Laura Pollan, during their weekly anti-government protest in Havana September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
The Ladies in White protest on a street in Havana September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) escorts the leader of Ladies in White Berta Solar (R), to the Senate Foreign Relations' Western Hemisphere Subcommittee hearing on President Barack Obama's changes to Cuba policy in Washington February 3, 2015. ...more
Angel Figueredo and his wife Haydee Gallardo sit together at their home in Havana, January 8, 2015. Figueredo and Gallardo, who is a member of the Ladies in White, were among eight detainees who were freed that day after being detailed in 2014 after...more
Members of the Ladies in White line up to kiss a statue of Jesus Christ during a mass as part of Good Friday celebrations in Havana, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Cuban dissident Hector Maseda hugs his wife Laura Pollan, the original leader of the Ladies in White as he arrives at his residence after being released from prison in Havana February 12, 2011. Maseda was told he could go free after almost eight...more
