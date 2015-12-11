Edition:
India
Fri Dec 11, 2015

Cuba's Ladies in White

Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White dissident group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana December 10, 2015. Cuban police detained at least six protesters shouting "Freedom" and "Long live human rights" in Havana on Thursday and dissidents reported 100 arrests nationwide on U.N. Human Rights Day, when some Cubans seek to hold unauthorized demonstrations. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, December 10, 2015. The group was founded in 2003 by wives and other female relatives of jailed dissidents. The women protest by attending Mass each Sunday clothed in white, a color chosen to symbolize peace. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Cuban security personnel detain members of the Ladies in White during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A supporter of the Ladies in White looks on as he is detained by Cuban security personnel during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Cuban security personnel detain a supporter of the Ladies in White (L), during a protest on International Human Rights Day, Havana, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White group after their weekly anti-government protest march, in Havana September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
The Ladies in White meet after a march during their weekly anti-government protest in Havana September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Cuban security personnel detain a member of the Ladies in White group after their weekly anti-government protest march, in Havana September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Members of The Ladies in White are detained from Cuban security personnel after their weekly anti-government protest march, in Havana September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
The Ladies in White meet after a march during their weekly anti-government protest in Havana September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Berta Soler, leader of The Ladies in White, carries a banner with an image of the founder of movement, Laura Pollan, during their weekly anti-government protest in Havana September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
The Ladies in White protest on a street in Havana September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) escorts the leader of Ladies in White Berta Solar (R), to the Senate Foreign Relations' Western Hemisphere Subcommittee hearing on President Barack Obama's changes to Cuba policy in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Angel Figueredo and his wife Haydee Gallardo sit together at their home in Havana, January 8, 2015. Figueredo and Gallardo, who is a member of the Ladies in White, were among eight detainees who were freed that day after being detailed in 2014 after shouting anti-government slogans at a rally. The writing on Figueredo's shirt reads "The secret of peace lies in the respect for Human Rights". REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Members of the Ladies in White line up to kiss a statue of Jesus Christ during a mass as part of Good Friday celebrations in Havana, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 19, 2014
Cuban dissident Hector Maseda hugs his wife Laura Pollan, the original leader of the Ladies in White as he arrives at his residence after being released from prison in Havana February 12, 2011. Maseda was told he could go free after almost eight years behind bars. But he said he would not leave until the government dropped its insistence on keeping him on parole. He said he was taken from prison against his will and was still on parole, which imposes conditions on his freedom. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Sunday, February 13, 2011
