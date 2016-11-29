Cuba's long lines for Castro
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A Cuban flag flies overhead as people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Chanel Martin kisses a portrait of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro as she and others wait in line to visit a memorial to him in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Students rest as people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People wait in the early evening to to pay tribute to Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
As night sets in people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman wearing face paint waits in line while waiting to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People wait in line while waiting to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
People react to a tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro inside the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People react to a tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro inside the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
The top 10 business stories of 2016
The 10 business stories most likely to be remembered from the year 2016.
Divided over the Trans Mountain pipeline
As Canada looks to approves Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion the battle against hardening opposition amongst some communities along its planned...
Fidel Castro: 1926-2016
Fidel Castro, the Cuban revolutionary leader who built a communist state on the doorstep of the United States and for five decades defied U.S. efforts to topple...
Revolutionary Fidel
Archive images from Fidel Castro's early years as Cuba's revolutionary leader.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.