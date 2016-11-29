Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 29, 2016 | 10:01pm IST

Cuba's long lines for Castro

People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 20
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 20
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 20
A Cuban flag flies overhead as people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Cuban flag flies overhead as people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A Cuban flag flies overhead as people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 20
Chanel Martin kisses a portrait of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro as she and others wait in line to visit a memorial to him in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Chanel Martin kisses a portrait of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro as she and others wait in line to visit a memorial to him in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Chanel Martin kisses a portrait of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro as she and others wait in line to visit a memorial to him in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 20
People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Close
6 / 20
Students rest as people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Students rest as people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Students rest as people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
7 / 20
People wait in the early evening to to pay tribute to Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wait in the early evening to to pay tribute to Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
People wait in the early evening to to pay tribute to Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 20
As night sets in people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

As night sets in people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
As night sets in people wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 20
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 20
People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 20
A woman wearing face paint waits in line while waiting to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A woman wearing face paint waits in line while waiting to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A woman wearing face paint waits in line while waiting to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
12 / 20
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 20
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
14 / 20
People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
People wait in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Close
15 / 20
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
16 / 20
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 20
People wait in line while waiting to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

People wait in line while waiting to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People wait in line while waiting to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Close
18 / 20
People react to a tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro inside the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People react to a tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro inside the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
People react to a tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro inside the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 20
People react to a tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro inside the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People react to a tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro inside the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
People react to a tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro inside the Jose Marti Memorial in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The top 10 business stories of 2016

The top 10 business stories of 2016

Next Slideshows

The top 10 business stories of 2016

The top 10 business stories of 2016

The 10 business stories most likely to be remembered from the year 2016.

29 Nov 2016
Divided over the Trans Mountain pipeline

Divided over the Trans Mountain pipeline

As Canada looks to approves Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion the battle against hardening opposition amongst some communities along its planned...

29 Nov 2016
Fidel Castro: 1926-2016

Fidel Castro: 1926-2016

Fidel Castro, the Cuban revolutionary leader who built a communist state on the doorstep of the United States and for five decades defied U.S. efforts to topple...

28 Nov 2016
Revolutionary Fidel

Revolutionary Fidel

Archive images from Fidel Castro's early years as Cuba's revolutionary leader.

28 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast