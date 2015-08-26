Cuba's Millennials
Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Singers Raciel Lopez, 30 (center, L), and Maria Despaigne (center, R), perform during a rehearsal of the band "Carlon y La Novena" in downtown Havana, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Raul Ecosegui (R), who studied to be a mechanic but now works as a carpark attendant at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, exercises next to Hansel Pupo, 24, who studied to be a veterinarian but decided to be a construction worker, in Havana, March 13,...more
Youths dance during the 9th International Festival Danzon at a community center in Madruga, Cuba, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Youths play in a park in Havana, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Jose Cisneros, 24, who recently graduated from university where he studied Economics and is looking for a job, has his hair cut by Enrique David, 26, in Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dancers for TV shows, (L-R) Yasel Rodriguez, 26, Yudisvani Rabi, 32 and Maykel Puentes, 30, dance during a contemporary dance training session as part of "Proyecto Divino" ("Devine Project" in Spanish), in downtown Havana, February 4, 2015....more
Gioerqui Hernandez, 21, who has a degree in gastronomy, rolls tobacco at the H. Upmann factory in Havana, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Mechanic and salsa dance instructor Ariel Domninguez, 26, (L), gives a class to Jarman Frash, 25, a medical student from Germany in Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Youngsters exercise in an avenue in Havana, February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Actor Ramses Pino, 24, looks at his mobile phone prior to taking part in a test to be part of the theater company Fenix, in Havana, February 10, 2015.
Actress Gabriela Griffith, 25, performs during the recording of a musical video clip in Havana, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Housekeeper Elizabeth Verdesia, 29, speaks on the phone before giving birth at the Ana Betancourt de Mora Hospital in Camaguey, Cuba, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
U.S. singer Ramsey Aburdene, 26, (L), sings hip-hop with tattoo shop owner Felipe Suni, 23, in Havana, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cowboy Arturo Padilla, 25, (C), who has a degree in gastronomy, takes part in a rodeo competition at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Student Michael Figueredo, 17, sits with his dog "Whiskey" in Havana, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Mechanic Antonio Sanchez, 22, works at his family's fish shop in Havana, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Asbel Siles, 27, who decided not to attend university, talks to relatives (not pictured) after work at his family's tobacco plantation in San Luis at Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Malena Olivera, 14, takes her horse after performing at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Street seller David Garcia (C), 20, plays with a soccer ball with his friends Luis Enrique (R), 20, who is attending military service, and Yaciel Concepcion, 21, who is a physics teacher, in downtown Havana, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Street seller Osmiel Rodriguez, 33, sits during a break in a gym in downtown Havana, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Ifrain Garcia, 23, has his hair cut at home by his friend Joel Drecker, 32, a gardener, in downtown Havana, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Students Carlos Yalindo, 17, and Elena Martinez, 15, watch a rodeo competition at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Jorge Fajardo, 24, welds a fence in a small factory in downtown Havana, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Indira Estrada, 26, who works in informatics, kisses her boyfriend, engineer Raiko Bonet, 27, at Megano beach in Havana, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Students of the National School of Music, (R-L) Ernesto Robles, 18, Juan Carlos Poveda, and Antonio Gonzalez, 19, practice with their instruments before a performance during a public demonstration in support of Venezuela's government in Havana, March...more
English teacher and social communications student Claudia Mas, 24, (L), and her brother Humberto Gomez, a journalism student, 24, listen to music with their cell phones in a park in Havana, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Alexander Aguilar, 29, who has a bachelor degree in education, works as carpenter in downtown Havana, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Mariachi Diana Sanchez, 23, talks to members of her band during a presentation at the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Actress Gabriela Griffith, 25, smokes a cigarette during a break in the recording of a musical video clip in Havana, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
