Curing China's internet addicts
Students receive a group punishment during a military-style close-order drill class at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man plays a computer game at an internet cafe in Beijing May 9, 2014. As growing numbers of young people in China immerse themselves in the cyber world, spending hours playing games online, worried parents are increasingly turning to boot camps to...more
A female teacher and an instructor who is an ex-soldier, escort a girl in a car as they take her to the Qide Education Center at the request of her parents, in Beijing May 22, 2014. The Qide Education Center is a military-style boot camp which offers...more
A teacher talks to an instructor who is an ex-soldier through a window in a door while pupils take part in military-style close-order drill class at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. Military-style boot camps, designed to wean...more
A student stands in front of a gate at his dormitory at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A girl who has just been taken to the Qide Education Center (L), at the request of her parents, speaks to other participants on the course in Beijing May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Students clean their dormitory at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An instructor who is an ex-soldier talks to female students in their dormitory at the Qide Education Center in Beijing June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Wang (L), who was addicted to internet gaming, helps clean a bathroom in his dormitory at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A new student (front) practices sits-up while other students take part in a close-order drill at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An ex-military instructor teaches students during their military-style close-order drill class at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An ex-military instructor (front) and students do push-ups during a military-style close-order drill class at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Students laugh as they receive a group punishment during a military-style close-order drill class at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Female students wearing gloves take part in a military-style close-order drill class at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A student performs a dance during a break at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Students prepare vegetables as part of the education program at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Students eat a meal at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A boy who was addicted to the internet, has his brain scanned for research purposes at Daxing Internet Addiction Treatment Center in Beijing February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A boy who was addicted to the internet, has his brain scanned for research purposes at Daxing Internet Addiction Treatment Center in Beijing February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Wang (L), who was addicted to playing internet games, speaks to a psychology counsellor at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A student (L) takes part in a session with a psychology counsellor at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Drugs used to treat teenagers who have been diagnosed with internet addiction and depression are placed on a table at Daxing Internet Addiction Treatment Center in Beijing February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A nurse distributes medicine at Daxing Internet Addiction Treatment Center in Beijing February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Students take part in a traditional lion dance as a part of the education program at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Wang (2nd from L) takes part in a music class as a part of the education program at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Students learn how to bow the Confucian way during a class on traditional Chinese ethics at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An ex-military instructor teaches students during their the evening roll call at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Students run toward their dormitories after the evening roll call at the Qide Education Center in Beijing February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Students stand in front of the Chinese national flag as they prepare to take part in a military drill at the Qide Education Center in Beijing June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A student who has completed a six months course bows to the head teacher at the Qide Education Center in Beijing June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A graduating student who has completed a six months course salutes his classmates as he leaves the Qide Education Center in Beijing June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A student who has completed a six months course hugs a classmate at the Qide Education Center in Beijing June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Students wave goodbye as they send off a classmate who graduated after finishing a six months course at the Qide Education Center in Beijing June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
Out and proud
Celebrating LGBT rights at Pride parades around the world.
Wet and loud at Glastonbury
120,000 tickets sold out in hours to people keen to hear live music from hundreds of bands.
India This Week
Some of our best photos from India this week.
Inside North Korea
Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.
MORE IN PICTURES
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.