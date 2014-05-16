Curtain falls on Palm Springs show
Richard Byron puts on a costume before the start of "The Last Hurrah!" as The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies prepares to close its long-running show in Palm Springs, California, May 13, 2014. The Mid-Century America-style show ends its 23-year run...more
Richard Byron puts on a costume before the start of "The Last Hurrah!" as The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies prepares to close its long-running show in Palm Springs, California, May 13, 2014. The Mid-Century America-style show ends its 23-year run after 5,000 performances before nearly four million patrons with a cast ranging in age from 55 to 84 years performing The Last Hurrah! on May 18. REUTERS/David McNew
Randy Doney (R) and other members of the cast joke around before going onstage May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Randy Doney (R) and other members of the cast joke around before going onstage May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A theater-goer photographs a feathered costume in a window May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A theater-goer photographs a feathered costume in a window May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Wayne Albritton marks one of his last performances off his calendar while preparing to go onstage May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Wayne Albritton marks one of his last performances off his calendar while preparing to go onstage May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Audience members wait for the start of "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Audience members wait for the start of "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Steve Owsley (L), Randy Doney and Wayne Albritton (R) joke in the dressing room before the start of "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Steve Owsley (L), Randy Doney and Wayne Albritton (R) joke in the dressing room before the start of "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
People line up to watch "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
People line up to watch "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Comedian Fran Olivier (L) dances with an audience member during a performance May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Comedian Fran Olivier (L) dances with an audience member during a performance May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Audience members react during a performance of "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Audience members react during a performance of "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Cast members perform "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" in "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Cast members perform "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" in "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A cast member performs in feathers May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A cast member performs in feathers May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Cast members perform a God Bless America tribute May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Cast members perform a God Bless America tribute May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies co-founder Riff Markowitz addresses the audience May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies co-founder Riff Markowitz addresses the audience May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Comedian Fran Olivier carries an audience member during a performance May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Comedian Fran Olivier carries an audience member during a performance May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Cast members sing "Proud Mary" during "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Cast members sing "Proud Mary" during "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies co-founder Riff Markowitz addresses the audience May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies co-founder Riff Markowitz addresses the audience May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Steve Owsley and ensemble sing the Rolling Stones' "I Can't Get No Satisfaction" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Steve Owsley and ensemble sing the Rolling Stones' "I Can't Get No Satisfaction" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Audience members react to a balloon drop during a performance May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Audience members react to a balloon drop during a performance May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Randy Doney gestures during "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Randy Doney gestures during "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies co-founder Riff Markowitz waves from behind a balloon drop May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies co-founder Riff Markowitz waves from behind a balloon drop May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Richard Byron puts on a costume before the start of "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Richard Byron puts on a costume before the start of "The Last Hurrah!" May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
An audience members hugs Randy Doney after his performance May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
An audience members hugs Randy Doney after his performance May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A man looks at a collection of previous posters May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A man looks at a collection of previous posters May 13, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Next Slideshows
Cannes opening ceremony
On the red carpet as the Cannes Film Festival kicks off.
Chanel cruise collection
Chanel presents its Cruise 2015 collection.
X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres
Cast members celebrate the premieres of "X-Men: Days of Future Past" in London and New York.
Best of Wango Tango
Highlights from the annual KIIS FM bash.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.