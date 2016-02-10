Curtains for Christie
Carly Fiorina, Ted Cruz, Chris Christie, Jeb Bush and Donald Trump mix and chat at the end of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chris Christie hugs bartender Angela Normyle as he makes a stop to greet voters at T-Bones Great American Eatery in Derry, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Chris Christie looks on at his primary election night party Nashua, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Election signs for Jeb Bush and Chris Christie are pictured on the ground on primary voting day in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Chris Christie and Donald Trump laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Chris Christie places his hands on his wife, Mary Pat, as they pray at a gathering of the Manchester Rotary Club in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Chris Christie gets a kiss from a supporter after he formally announced his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Chris Christie waits backstage before answering questions at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chris Christie speaks during the debate held by Fox News for the top 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Congresswoman Susan Brooks speaks at a rally for Chris Christie at Wellman�s Pub and Rooftop in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Chris Christie talks to Miss America's Outstanding Teen Allie Nault as he arrives for a campaign town hall meeting at Sayde's Neighborhood Bar and Grill in Salem, New Hampshire August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chris Christie shakes hands with supporters after formally announcing his campaign at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Chris Christie speaks with supporters after a town hall event in Sandown, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Chris Christie speaks to voters at a town hall campaign stop in Bow, New Hampshire, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Chris Christie leaves the stage after addressing his supporters at his primary election night party in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Next Slideshows
Farewell Fiorina
Former business executive Carly Fiorina ended her campaign for the 2016 Republican nomination.
The anti-Uber movement
The drivers of London's famous black cabs brought the center of the capital to a standstill in the latest protest against Uber.
Casualties of Syria
Civilians rehabilitate from injuries suffered in Syria's ongoing civil war at a small clinic in Turkey.
New Hampshire votes
White House hopefuls Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders capture New Hampshire.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.