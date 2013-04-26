Cuts, coiffures and curls in India
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A porter combs his hair after taking a shower at the porter restrooms in Agra Cantt Railway Station October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A porter combs his hair after taking a shower at the porter restrooms in Agra Cantt Railway Station October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man reacts as he walks on the banks of the river Ganges after taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man reacts as he walks on the banks of the river Ganges after taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A contestant helps another adjust her hair in a dressing room during the 4th annual Maharashtra State Open DanceSport Championship in Mumbai, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A contestant helps another adjust her hair in a dressing room during the 4th annual Maharashtra State Open DanceSport Championship in Mumbai, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A child model gets her hair done backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child model gets her hair done backstage before a show at India Kids Fashion Week in Mumbai January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ahmed Khan, 58, a rickshaw puller, gets his beard dressed by a roadside barber in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Ahmed Khan, 58, a rickshaw puller, gets his beard dressed by a roadside barber in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A stock broker engages in trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A stock broker engages in trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A young woman has her wet hair braided by her mother in Chennai March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A young woman has her wet hair braided by her mother in Chennai March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A Hindu ascetic woman smiles as she adjusts her hair after taking a dip in the Ganges river in Kolkata January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu ascetic woman smiles as she adjusts her hair after taking a dip in the Ganges river in Kolkata January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A cricket fan paints his hair in the colours of the Indian national flag ahead of the third one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A cricket fan paints his hair in the colours of the Indian national flag ahead of the third one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Buddhist woman, wearing a traditional hat made of yak hair, arrives to see the Dalai Lama in Tawang in Arunchal Pradesh November 8, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Buddhist woman, wearing a traditional hat made of yak hair, arrives to see the Dalai Lama in Tawang in Arunchal Pradesh November 8, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man has his hair shaved in the shape of Gujarati words "Nav Durga", or the nine incarnations of Hindu goddess Durga, during the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man has his hair shaved in the shape of Gujarati words "Nav Durga", or the nine incarnations of Hindu goddess Durga, during the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A tribal girl from Tamil Nadu's tribal community of Narikkorava sits on a pavement with her pet bird Quail in Chennai July 11, 2009. REUTERS/Babu
A tribal girl from Tamil Nadu's tribal community of Narikkorava sits on a pavement with her pet bird Quail in Chennai July 11, 2009. REUTERS/Babu
A girl cries as she gets her hair cut at a roadside barber shop in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl cries as she gets her hair cut at a roadside barber shop in the old quarters of Delhi June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A model presents a creation by designer Little Shilpa during the second day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
A model presents a creation by designer Little Shilpa during the second day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Model presents a creation by Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani's collection during the second day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Model presents a creation by Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani's collection during the second day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Christian women tidy each other's hair at a refugee camp in Bhubaneswar October 7, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Christian women tidy each other's hair at a refugee camp in Bhubaneswar October 7, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A woman combs her hair at a shelter at Tikabali village in Orissa August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A woman combs her hair at a shelter at Tikabali village in Orissa August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A contestant poses in the pool after the swimwear round of the "Sananda Tilottama 2008" beauty contest in Kolkata June 9, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A contestant poses in the pool after the swimwear round of the "Sananda Tilottama 2008" beauty contest in Kolkata June 9, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A girl makes a pigtail to another girl against the sunset in Chandigarh July 30, 2007. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A girl makes a pigtail to another girl against the sunset in Chandigarh July 30, 2007. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Bollywood actor Rahul Bose dresses his hair during an interview with Reuters in Kolkata May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Bollywood actor Rahul Bose dresses his hair during an interview with Reuters in Kolkata May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A model adjusts her hair style on the backstage during the India Fashion Week in Mumbai March 31, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A model adjusts her hair style on the backstage during the India Fashion Week in Mumbai March 31, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A model is made-up backstage on the last day of the India fashion week Autumn/Winter 2007 in New Delhi March 25, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani
A model is made-up backstage on the last day of the India fashion week Autumn/Winter 2007 in New Delhi March 25, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani
Kamala, a girl wears red ribbons in her hair, on her way to a local market at Sagar island February 19, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Kamala, a girl wears red ribbons in her hair, on her way to a local market at Sagar island February 19, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A sex worker picks lice from her daughter's hair on the outskirts of Kolkata November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A sex worker picks lice from her daughter's hair on the outskirts of Kolkata November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Next Slideshows
Best in baguette
More than 200 Parisian bakers compete to see who will win the coveted Best Baguette of Paris prize.
Bush library dedication
The ex-presidents gather to dedicate the George W. Bush presidential library.
The Tsarnaev family
The family of Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev.
Annual Eunuch Festival
Transgenders and transvestites gather in Tamil Nadu every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of Indian epic Mahabharata, in which they play the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.