Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 4, 2017 | 10:25pm IST

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

A camel stands next to a flooded paddock in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie near Rockhampton, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

A camel stands next to a flooded paddock in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie near Rockhampton, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A camel stands next to a flooded paddock in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie near Rockhampton, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 34
Aircraft can be seen surrounded by floodwaters near the airport of the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Aircraft can be seen surrounded by floodwaters near the airport of the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Aircraft can be seen surrounded by floodwaters near the airport of the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 34
A pub worker Tahlia Thomasson and local children play in floodwaters caused by Cyclone Debbie outside the Fitzroy Hotel in Rockhampton, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

A pub worker Tahlia Thomasson and local children play in floodwaters caused by Cyclone Debbie outside the Fitzroy Hotel in Rockhampton, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A pub worker Tahlia Thomasson and local children play in floodwaters caused by Cyclone Debbie outside the Fitzroy Hotel in Rockhampton, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 34
A person floats in a kayak through floodwaters near homes in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS

A person floats in a kayak through floodwaters near homes in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
A person floats in a kayak through floodwaters near homes in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 34
A fridge full of food sits in a flooded street in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS

A fridge full of food sits in a flooded street in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
A fridge full of food sits in a flooded street in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 34
A bull shark that was found in a puddle near the town of Ayr, located south of Townsville, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services/Handout via REUTERS

A bull shark that was found in a puddle near the town of Ayr, located south of Townsville, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
A bull shark that was found in a puddle near the town of Ayr, located south of Townsville, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 34
Locals walk through a flooded street in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, April 1, 2017 after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.

Locals walk through a flooded street in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, April 1, 2017 after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS ...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Locals walk through a flooded street in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, April 1, 2017 after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.
Close
7 / 34
Farmland and buildings can be seen surrounded by floodwaters near the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, April 1, 2017 after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.

Farmland and buildings can be seen surrounded by floodwaters near the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, April 1, 2017 after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Farmland and buildings can be seen surrounded by floodwaters near the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, April 1, 2017 after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.
Close
8 / 34
Floodwaters can be seen surrounding a building in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, March 31, 2017 after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. Picture taken March 31, 2017. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.

Floodwaters can be seen surrounding a building in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, March 31, 2017 after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. Picture taken March 31,...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Floodwaters can be seen surrounding a building in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, March 31, 2017 after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. Picture taken March 31, 2017. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.
Close
9 / 34
A supplied image shows three vehicles stranded on a highway flooded after Cyclone Debbie passed through the region near the township of Gunyarra, located south of the town of Bowen in Queensland, Australia, March 30, 2017. Picture taken March 30, 2017. Australia Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A supplied image shows three vehicles stranded on a highway flooded after Cyclone Debbie passed through the region near the township of Gunyarra, located south of the town of Bowen in Queensland, Australia, March 30, 2017. Picture taken March 30,...more

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
A supplied image shows three vehicles stranded on a highway flooded after Cyclone Debbie passed through the region near the township of Gunyarra, located south of the town of Bowen in Queensland, Australia, March 30, 2017. Picture taken March 30, 2017. Australia Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
10 / 34
Local resident Lennon Bartlett guides his rowboat through a submerged McDonalds restaurant after floodwaters entered the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Local resident Lennon Bartlett guides his rowboat through a submerged McDonalds restaurant after floodwaters entered the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record...more

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Local resident Lennon Bartlett guides his rowboat through a submerged McDonalds restaurant after floodwaters entered the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 34
A local resident uses a support device to walk through floodwaters in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

A local resident uses a support device to walk through floodwaters in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
A local resident uses a support device to walk through floodwaters in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 34
A local resident watches as floodwaters enter the main street of the northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

A local resident watches as floodwaters enter the main street of the northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
A local resident watches as floodwaters enter the main street of the northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 34
Local residents wade through floodwaters near their homes in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Local residents wade through floodwaters near their homes in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Local residents wade through floodwaters near their homes in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 34
Damaged buildings can be seen after Cyclone Debbie hit the resort on Hamilton Island, located off the east coast of Queensland. Jon Clements/Handout via REUTERS

Damaged buildings can be seen after Cyclone Debbie hit the resort on Hamilton Island, located off the east coast of Queensland. Jon Clements/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Damaged buildings can be seen after Cyclone Debbie hit the resort on Hamilton Island, located off the east coast of Queensland. Jon Clements/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 34
Local residents walk past a damaged car as floodwaters enter the main street of the northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Local residents walk past a damaged car as floodwaters enter the main street of the northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Local residents walk past a damaged car as floodwaters enter the main street of the northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 34
A local resident watches as floodwaters enter the main street of northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

A local resident watches as floodwaters enter the main street of northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
A local resident watches as floodwaters enter the main street of northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 34
People are rescued from a flooded causeway near the town of Tabragalba, located south of Brisbane, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services/Handout via REUTERS

People are rescued from a flooded causeway near the town of Tabragalba, located south of Brisbane, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
People are rescued from a flooded causeway near the town of Tabragalba, located south of Brisbane, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 34
Cars sit submerged after heavy rain associated with Cyclone Debbie hit the Gold Coast suburb of Robina in Queensland. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Cars sit submerged after heavy rain associated with Cyclone Debbie hit the Gold Coast suburb of Robina in Queensland. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
Cars sit submerged after heavy rain associated with Cyclone Debbie hit the Gold Coast suburb of Robina in Queensland. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 34
Local resident Lennon Bartlett paddles a rowboat through floodwaters in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Local resident Lennon Bartlett paddles a rowboat through floodwaters in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Local resident Lennon Bartlett paddles a rowboat through floodwaters in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 34
Local resident Helen Muller stands in a part of her home that was damaged by Cyclone Debbie in the town of Proserpine, located south of the northern Queensland town of Townsville in Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Local resident Helen Muller stands in a part of her home that was damaged by Cyclone Debbie in the town of Proserpine, located south of the northern Queensland town of Townsville in Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
Local resident Helen Muller stands in a part of her home that was damaged by Cyclone Debbie in the town of Proserpine, located south of the northern Queensland town of Townsville in Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 34
Locals run through floodwaters after heavy rain associated with Cyclone Debbie in the the Gold Coast suburb of Mudgeeraba in Queensland, Australia. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Locals run through floodwaters after heavy rain associated with Cyclone Debbie in the the Gold Coast suburb of Mudgeeraba in Queensland, Australia. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
Locals run through floodwaters after heavy rain associated with Cyclone Debbie in the the Gold Coast suburb of Mudgeeraba in Queensland, Australia. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Close
22 / 34
Damaged and flooded areas can be seen from an Australian Army helicopter after Cyclone Debbie passed through the area near the town of Bowen, located south of the northern Queensland town of Townsville in Australia. REUTERS/Gary Ramage/Pool

Damaged and flooded areas can be seen from an Australian Army helicopter after Cyclone Debbie passed through the area near the town of Bowen, located south of the northern Queensland town of Townsville in Australia. REUTERS/Gary Ramage/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
Damaged and flooded areas can be seen from an Australian Army helicopter after Cyclone Debbie passed through the area near the town of Bowen, located south of the northern Queensland town of Townsville in Australia. REUTERS/Gary Ramage/Pool
Close
23 / 34
Local resident Bradley Mitchell inspects the damage to a relative's boat after it smashed against the bank after Cyclone Debbie passed through the township of Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Local resident Bradley Mitchell inspects the damage to a relative's boat after it smashed against the bank after Cyclone Debbie passed through the township of Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Local resident Bradley Mitchell inspects the damage to a relative's boat after it smashed against the bank after Cyclone Debbie passed through the township of Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
24 / 34
Strong wind and rain from Cyclone Debbie is seen affecting trees at Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Strong wind and rain from Cyclone Debbie is seen affecting trees at Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Strong wind and rain from Cyclone Debbie is seen affecting trees at Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
25 / 34
A plane that was flipped by strong winds from Cyclone Debbie is seen at the airport in the town of Bowen. AAP/Sarah Motherwell/via REUTERS

A plane that was flipped by strong winds from Cyclone Debbie is seen at the airport in the town of Bowen. AAP/Sarah Motherwell/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A plane that was flipped by strong winds from Cyclone Debbie is seen at the airport in the town of Bowen. AAP/Sarah Motherwell/via REUTERS
Close
26 / 34
People walk past damaged shops after Cyclone Debbie hit Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

People walk past damaged shops after Cyclone Debbie hit Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
People walk past damaged shops after Cyclone Debbie hit Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
27 / 34
A local resident walks past a yacht that was washed ashore in Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

A local resident walks past a yacht that was washed ashore in Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A local resident walks past a yacht that was washed ashore in Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
28 / 34
Dave Mcinnerney inspects the damage to his motel after Cyclone Debbie at Shute Harbour in the township of Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Dave Mcinnerney inspects the damage to his motel after Cyclone Debbie at Shute Harbour in the township of Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Dave Mcinnerney inspects the damage to his motel after Cyclone Debbie at Shute Harbour in the township of Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
29 / 34
Damaged trees, buildings and boats can be seen after Cyclone Debbie hit the resort on Hamilton Island, located off the east coast of Queensland. Jon Clements/Handout via REUTERS

Damaged trees, buildings and boats can be seen after Cyclone Debbie hit the resort on Hamilton Island, located off the east coast of Queensland. Jon Clements/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Damaged trees, buildings and boats can be seen after Cyclone Debbie hit the resort on Hamilton Island, located off the east coast of Queensland. Jon Clements/Handout via REUTERS
Close
30 / 34
A local resident wades into flood waters blocking the road between the townships of Airlie Beach and Proserpine after Cyclone Debbie hit the area in northern Queensland, located south of Townsville. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

A local resident wades into flood waters blocking the road between the townships of Airlie Beach and Proserpine after Cyclone Debbie hit the area in northern Queensland, located south of Townsville. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A local resident wades into flood waters blocking the road between the townships of Airlie Beach and Proserpine after Cyclone Debbie hit the area in northern Queensland, located south of Townsville. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
31 / 34
A tree lies on the ground near a motel after falling during strong winds from Cyclone Debbie at Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

A tree lies on the ground near a motel after falling during strong winds from Cyclone Debbie at Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A tree lies on the ground near a motel after falling during strong winds from Cyclone Debbie at Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
32 / 34
A boat is seen smashed against the bank at Shute Harbour, Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

A boat is seen smashed against the bank at Shute Harbour, Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A boat is seen smashed against the bank at Shute Harbour, Airlie Beach. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
33 / 34
Police and Special Emergency Services (SES) advise a resident to evacuate in preparation for the arrival of Cyclone Debbie in Townsville. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Police and Special Emergency Services (SES) advise a resident to evacuate in preparation for the arrival of Cyclone Debbie in Townsville. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Police and Special Emergency Services (SES) advise a resident to evacuate in preparation for the arrival of Cyclone Debbie in Townsville. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

Next Slideshows

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue...

04 Apr 2017
Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

04 Apr 2017
Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys...

03 Apr 2017
Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.

03 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast