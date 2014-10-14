Cyclone Hudhud makes landfall
Vehicles move through a flooded road next to the trees fallen over railway tracks after being damaged by strong winds caused by the Cyclone Hudhud in the southern Indian city of Visakhapatnam October 14, 2014. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...more
A man covers his face as wind blows dust near a beach in Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man fixes a tarpaulin after it was damaged by strong winds caused by Cyclone Hudhud in Visakhapatnam October 13, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra
People stand in queues to buy petrol and diesel at a fuel station a day after Cyclone Hudhud passed through in Visakhapatnam October 13, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra
People stand on boats damaged by strong winds caused by Cyclone Hudhud in Visakhapatnam October 13, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra
Power lines and a passenger bus are seen after being damaged by strong winds caused by Cyclone Hudhud in Visakhapatnam October 13, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra
A man carries his wife to a safer ground after a wave hits a beach in Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks as strong winds blow along a beach in Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man struggles with an umbrella in strong winds and rain caused by Cyclone Hudhud in Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fishermen walk along the shore before being evacuated, at Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra
Children sit on fishing boats by the shore before being evacuated, at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra
A man pours sea water on himself as he performs a ritual for safety ahead of cyclone Hudhud, by the shore at Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra
Boys walk on fishing boats by the shore before being evacuated, at Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/R. Narendra
Fishermen walk along the shore at Ganjam district in Odisha October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fishermen move a fishing boat to a safer place along the shore ahead of cyclone Hudhud at Ganjam district, Odisha October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
