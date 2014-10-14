Edition:
Cyclone Hudhud makes landfall

Vehicles move through a flooded road next to the trees fallen over railway tracks after being damaged by strong winds caused by the Cyclone Hudhud in the southern Indian city of Visakhapatnam October 14, 2014. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pledged funds for relief and reconstruction efforts along the country's cyclone-hit east coast as reports emerged of food shortages and panicked survivors looting an aid truck. REUTERS/R Narendra (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)

Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A man covers his face as wind blows dust near a beach in Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man fixes a tarpaulin after it was damaged by strong winds caused by Cyclone Hudhud in Visakhapatnam October 13, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra

People stand in queues to buy petrol and diesel at a fuel station a day after Cyclone Hudhud passed through in Visakhapatnam October 13, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra

People stand on boats damaged by strong winds caused by Cyclone Hudhud in Visakhapatnam October 13, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra

Power lines and a passenger bus are seen after being damaged by strong winds caused by Cyclone Hudhud in Visakhapatnam October 13, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra

A man carries his wife to a safer ground after a wave hits a beach in Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man walks as strong winds blow along a beach in Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man struggles with an umbrella in strong winds and rain caused by Cyclone Hudhud in Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fishermen walk along the shore before being evacuated, at Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra

Children sit on fishing boats by the shore before being evacuated, at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra

A man pours sea water on himself as he performs a ritual for safety ahead of cyclone Hudhud, by the shore at Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra

Boys walk on fishing boats by the shore before being evacuated, at Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/R. Narendra

Fishermen walk along the shore at Ganjam district in Odisha October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fishermen move a fishing boat to a safer place along the shore ahead of cyclone Hudhud at Ganjam district, Odisha October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Pictures