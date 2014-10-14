Cyclone Hudhud makes landfall

Vehicles move through a flooded road next to the trees fallen over railway tracks after being damaged by strong winds caused by the Cyclone Hudhud in the southern Indian city of Visakhapatnam October 14, 2014. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...more

Vehicles move through a flooded road next to the trees fallen over railway tracks after being damaged by strong winds caused by the Cyclone Hudhud in the southern Indian city of Visakhapatnam October 14, 2014. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pledged funds for relief and reconstruction efforts along the country's cyclone-hit east coast as reports emerged of food shortages and panicked survivors looting an aid truck. REUTERS/R Narendra (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)

