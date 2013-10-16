Edition:
Cyclone Phailin aftermath

<p>A big wave smashes into a breakwater at a fishing harbour in Jalaripeta in the Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A big wave smashes into a breakwater at a fishing harbour in Jalaripeta in the Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Fishermen pull a boat from the waters of the Bay of Bengal to safer ground at Podampata village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Fishermen pull a boat from the waters of the Bay of Bengal to safer ground at Podampata village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People watch as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore at Podampata village in Ganjam district, in Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People watch as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore at Podampata village in Ganjam district, in Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Police direct people to move away as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore at Podampata village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police direct people to move away as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore at Podampata village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People watch as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People watch as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>People stand as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People stand as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man walks as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man walks as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>People watch as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People watch as waves from the Bay of Bengal approach the shore in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Waves crash onto the shore at a fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/R Narendra</p>

Waves crash onto the shore at a fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/R Narendra

<p>People walk among debris from a broken wall after it was damaged by a wave brought by Cyclone Phailin at a fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/R Narendra</p>

People walk among debris from a broken wall after it was damaged by a wave brought by Cyclone Phailin at a fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/R Narendra

<p>A girl runs for shelter in heavy rain brought by Cyclone Phailin in Ichapuram town in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A girl runs for shelter in heavy rain brought by Cyclone Phailin in Ichapuram town in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Children look out from the wet windows of a bus as they move towards a relief camp in Donkuru village in Srikakulam district, in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Children look out from the wet windows of a bus as they move towards a relief camp in Donkuru village in Srikakulam district, in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man carrying his belongings walks towards a safer place at the village Donkuru in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man carrying his belongings walks towards a safer place at the village Donkuru in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>People take shelter inside a local hospital in Donkuru village in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People take shelter inside a local hospital in Donkuru village in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man tries to avoid a broken electricity cable as he rides on an auto rickshaw to a safer place in Ichapuram town in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man tries to avoid a broken electricity cable as he rides on an auto rickshaw to a safer place in Ichapuram town in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A girl looks out from the window of a bus travelling towards a relief camp in Donkuru village in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A girl looks out from the window of a bus travelling towards a relief camp in Donkuru village in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man sleeps at a wedding hall after leaving his house to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man sleeps at a wedding hall after leaving his house to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A woman holds her daughter in a school compound after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A woman holds her daughter in a school compound after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Women sit in a school compound after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Women sit in a school compound after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>People wait to receive food at a school compound after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

People wait to receive food at a school compound after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>People take shelter at a wedding hall after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

People take shelter at a wedding hall after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Boys sleep on the floor of a wedding hall after leaving their house to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Boys sleep on the floor of a wedding hall after leaving their house to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A woman holds her boy at a school compound after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A woman holds her boy at a school compound after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>People take shelter at a wedding hall after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

People take shelter at a wedding hall after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>People take shelter at a wedding hall after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

People take shelter at a wedding hall after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Men try to remove fallen trees from a road due to the rain and wind in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Men try to remove fallen trees from a road due to the rain and wind in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Men try to remove fallen trees from a road due to the rain and wind in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Men try to remove fallen trees from a road due to the rain and wind in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A woman and her daughter stand next to their clothes hung to dry at a school compound after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A woman and her daughter stand next to their clothes hung to dry at a school compound after leaving their houses to take shelter from the impact of the approaching Cyclone Phailin, in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A woman carries her belongings as she leaves her village and walks towards a safer place at the village of Donkuru, in Srikakulam district, in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman carries her belongings as she leaves her village and walks towards a safer place at the village of Donkuru, in Srikakulam district, in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Fishermen tie their boat along the shore before leaving for a safer place at Donkuru village in Srikakulam district, in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Fishermen tie their boat along the shore before leaving for a safer place at Donkuru village in Srikakulam district, in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man waits to be evacuated to a safer place as he stands near his fishing nets along the shore at the village of Donkuru in Srikakulam district, in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man waits to be evacuated to a safer place as he stands near his fishing nets along the shore at the village of Donkuru in Srikakulam district, in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man sits outside his house as he waits to be evacuated to a safer place at Donkuru village in Srikakulam district, in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man sits outside his house as he waits to be evacuated to a safer place at Donkuru village in Srikakulam district, in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A family carries their belongings as they move to a safer place at the village of Donkuru in Srikakulam district, in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A family carries their belongings as they move to a safer place at the village of Donkuru in Srikakulam district, in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Fishermen tie their boats along the shore before leaving for a safer place at Donkuru village in Srikakulam district, in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Fishermen tie their boats along the shore before leaving for a safer place at Donkuru village in Srikakulam district, in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A boy tries to cover himself with an umbrella during heavy rain brought by Cyclone Phailin in Ichapuram town in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A boy tries to cover himself with an umbrella during heavy rain brought by Cyclone Phailin in Ichapuram town in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A woman carries her baby as she moves to a safer place with others at the village Donkuru in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman carries her baby as she moves to a safer place with others at the village Donkuru in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man tries to cover himself with an umbrella during heavy rain brought by Cyclone Phailin as he moves towards a safer place at the village Donkuru in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man tries to cover himself with an umbrella during heavy rain brought by Cyclone Phailin as he moves towards a safer place at the village Donkuru in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A shepherd holds an umbrella as he stands on a highway with his flock in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A shepherd holds an umbrella as he stands on a highway with his flock in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>People take shelter from rain as they wait to be evacuated to a safer place at the village Donkuru in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People take shelter from rain as they wait to be evacuated to a safer place at the village Donkuru in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man covers himself with a plastic sheet during heavy rain brought by Cyclone Phailin as he moves towards a safer place at the village Donkuru in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man covers himself with a plastic sheet during heavy rain brought by Cyclone Phailin as he moves towards a safer place at the village Donkuru in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>People assess the damage to their shop after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

People assess the damage to their shop after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Villagers sit in an auto rickshaw as they return to their villages after Cyclone Phailin hit Girisola town in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Villagers sit in an auto rickshaw as they return to their villages after Cyclone Phailin hit Girisola town in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A woman stands outside her damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A woman stands outside her damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A man rides his motorbike past an overturned vehicle after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man rides his motorbike past an overturned vehicle after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A damaged idol of a Hindu deity is seen at a demolished marquee after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A damaged idol of a Hindu deity is seen at a demolished marquee after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A woman carries a tree branch as she walks past a damaged marquee after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A woman carries a tree branch as she walks past a damaged marquee after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>People carry their belongings outside a partially damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

People carry their belongings outside a partially damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Residents stand outside their partially damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Residents stand outside their partially damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Residents wade through a flooded road after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Residents wade through a flooded road after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Men cover their faces against strong winds after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Men cover their faces against strong winds after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Hindu priests assess the damage to a temple after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Hindu priests assess the damage to a temple after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Boys watch as people remove usable parts from a damaged boat after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Boys watch as people remove usable parts from a damaged boat after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Boats are submerged in sand after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Boats are submerged in sand after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>People stand next to overturned boats after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People stand next to overturned boats after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Footprints are seen in the mud inside a house after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Footprints are seen in the mud inside a house after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>People sit on the roof of a house after Cyclone Phailin hit Brahmapur town in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People sit on the roof of a house after Cyclone Phailin hit Brahmapur town in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A boy bathes at a public hand pump after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A boy bathes at a public hand pump after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A woman carrying her belongings walks past partially damaged houses after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A woman carrying her belongings walks past partially damaged houses after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Rescue workers remove fallen tree branches from a road after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Rescue workers remove fallen tree branches from a road after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A man carries his children as he returns to his village with others after Cyclone Phailin hit Girisola town in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man carries his children as he returns to his village with others after Cyclone Phailin hit Girisola town in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man and his son fix their overturned boat after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man and his son fix their overturned boat after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A woman walks past a fallen marquee and chairs set up for a Christian prayer service, during heavy rains and winds caused by Cyclone Phailin in Ranchi, Jharkhand October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman walks past a fallen marquee and chairs set up for a Christian prayer service, during heavy rains and winds caused by Cyclone Phailin in Ranchi, Jharkhand October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A woman waits to board a boat as she returns to her village after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman waits to board a boat as she returns to her village after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Villagers return to their villages after Cyclone Phailin hit Girisola town in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Villagers return to their villages after Cyclone Phailin hit Girisola town in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man stands next to overturned trucks on a highway after Cyclone Phailin hit Girisola town in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man stands next to overturned trucks on a highway after Cyclone Phailin hit Girisola town in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A family sits near a river as they wait to board a boat to return to their village after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A family sits near a river as they wait to board a boat to return to their village after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>People return to their villages after Cyclone Phailin hit Girisola town in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People return to their villages after Cyclone Phailin hit Girisola town in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>People sit near a river as they wait to board a boat to return to their villages after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district, in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People sit near a river as they wait to board a boat to return to their villages after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district, in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Women wait to board a boat as they return to their villages after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district, in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Women wait to board a boat as they return to their villages after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district, in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A family waits to board a boat as they return to their villages after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district, in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A family waits to board a boat as they return to their villages after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district, in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A boy stands on the roof of his home after Cyclone Phailin hit Brahmapur town in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A boy stands on the roof of his home after Cyclone Phailin hit Brahmapur town in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A truck is seen submerged in the water after Cyclone Phailin hit Brahmapur town in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A truck is seen submerged in the water after Cyclone Phailin hit Brahmapur town in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A boy cycles past debris after Cyclone Phailin hit Rangailunda village in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A boy cycles past debris after Cyclone Phailin hit Rangailunda village in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A woman carries her belongings on her head as she returns to her village after Cyclone Phailin hit Jagapur village in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman carries her belongings on her head as she returns to her village after Cyclone Phailin hit Jagapur village in Ganjam district in Orissa October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man cycles through a field submerged in water after Cyclone Phailin hit Brahmapur town in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man cycles through a field submerged in water after Cyclone Phailin hit Brahmapur town in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A woman holds her head after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman holds her head after Cyclone Phailin hit Sunapur village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man stands in front of a damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village, in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man stands in front of a damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village, in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A boy clears the debris from his damaged shop after Cyclone Phailin hit Arjyapalli village, in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A boy clears the debris from his damaged shop after Cyclone Phailin hit Arjyapalli village, in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Children eat their lunch in a free meal centre at the cyclone-hit Gopalpur village, in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Children eat their lunch in a free meal centre at the cyclone-hit Gopalpur village, in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A fisherman (L) lies on his overturned boat as others take out their fishing nets from the sea after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur port in Ganjam district, in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A fisherman (L) lies on his overturned boat as others take out their fishing nets from the sea after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur port in Ganjam district, in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man carries his belongings as he walks past a damaged Hindu temple after Cyclone Phailin hit Arjyapalli village, in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man carries his belongings as he walks past a damaged Hindu temple after Cyclone Phailin hit Arjyapalli village, in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A view of damaged houses is pictured after Cyclone Phailin hit Arjyapalli village, in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A view of damaged houses is pictured after Cyclone Phailin hit Arjyapalli village, in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A girl removes debris from her damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A girl removes debris from her damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Boys walk past damaged houses belonging to fishermen after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri, in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Boys walk past damaged houses belonging to fishermen after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri, in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A damaged pandal or a temporary platform is seen after Cyclone Phailin hit in Bhubaneswar, capital of Odisha, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A damaged pandal or a temporary platform is seen after Cyclone Phailin hit in Bhubaneswar, capital of Odisha, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A dog sleeps in front of damaged houses belonging to fishermen after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A dog sleeps in front of damaged houses belonging to fishermen after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Fishermen remove debris of their damaged houses after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri, in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Fishermen remove debris of their damaged houses after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri, in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Fishermen clear debris from their damaged houses after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Fishermen clear debris from their damaged houses after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Boys play on a fallen tree trunk amidst the debris of damaged houses belonging to fishermen after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Boys play on a fallen tree trunk amidst the debris of damaged houses belonging to fishermen after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A girl looks out from the window of her partially damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A girl looks out from the window of her partially damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Fisherwomen and a girl stand in front of damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Fisherwomen and a girl stand in front of damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Fishermen and a woman walk amidst debris of damaged houses after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Fishermen and a woman walk amidst debris of damaged houses after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Fisherwomen carrying wood walk past an eroded shore after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Fisherwomen carrying wood walk past an eroded shore after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Boats are seen on an eroded shore after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Boats are seen on an eroded shore after Cyclone Phailin hit Puri in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Men cross a flooded road after heavy rains caused by Cyclone Phailin at Gaghra village in Jharkhand October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Men cross a flooded road after heavy rains caused by Cyclone Phailin at Gaghra village in Jharkhand October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A girl runs home after receiving a free meal for breakfast at the cyclone-hit Gopalpur village, in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A girl runs home after receiving a free meal for breakfast at the cyclone-hit Gopalpur village, in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A couple stands inside their damaged house amid the debris after Cyclone Phailin hit Arjyapalli village in Ganjam district, in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A couple stands inside their damaged house amid the debris after Cyclone Phailin hit Arjyapalli village in Ganjam district, in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A fisherman and his wife clear the debris from their damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A fisherman and his wife clear the debris from their damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man and his son stand inside their damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man and his son stand inside their damaged house after Cyclone Phailin hit Gopalpur village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A woman cooks food outside her partially damaged house at the cyclone-hit Gopalpur village, in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman cooks food outside her partially damaged house at the cyclone-hit Gopalpur village, in Ganjam district in Odisha October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Fishermen push a boat towards the shore at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Fishermen push a boat towards the shore at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A fisherman and his daughter repair the roof of their house at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A fisherman and his daughter repair the roof of their house at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A boy sits on the damaged roof of his house at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A boy sits on the damaged roof of his house at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Fishermen stand in front of an overturned boat at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Fishermen stand in front of an overturned boat at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>People cross a road submerged in water at the cyclone-hit Puintola village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People cross a road submerged in water at the cyclone-hit Puintola village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Women repair the roof of their houses at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Women repair the roof of their houses at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man walks past rice fields submerged in water at the cyclone-hit Puintola village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man walks past rice fields submerged in water at the cyclone-hit Puintola village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A woman stands outside her damaged house at the cyclone-hit Podumpeta village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman stands outside her damaged house at the cyclone-hit Podumpeta village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Fishermen fix their boats as children play in the foreground at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Fishermen fix their boats as children play in the foreground at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Fishermen stand outside their damaged houses at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Fishermen stand outside their damaged houses at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Fishermen and their family members repair the roof of their houses at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Fishermen and their family members repair the roof of their houses at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Fishermen and their family members repair the roof of their houses at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Fishermen and their family members repair the roof of their houses at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man stands on a mound of soil next to his home submerged in waters at the cyclone-hit Podumpeta village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man stands on a mound of soil next to his home submerged in waters at the cyclone-hit Podumpeta village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A fisherman sits on his boat as others sort their fishing nets at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A fisherman sits on his boat as others sort their fishing nets at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A fisherman digs a hole to catch crabs for food at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A fisherman digs a hole to catch crabs for food at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A woman brushes her teeth as she stands outside her partially damaged house at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman brushes her teeth as she stands outside her partially damaged house at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>People repair the roof of their house at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People repair the roof of their house at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in the eastern Indian state of Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

