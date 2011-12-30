Cyclone Thane hits India's south coast
Boys run past a large wave during high tide on Marina beach in Chennai December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
A fisherman holding an umbrella stands next to his fishing boat before it is moved to a safer place after heavy rains on Marina beach in Chennai December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Fishermen move their boats to safer ground during heavy rains on the Marina beach in Chennai December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
A woman discards rain water from her hut made of coconut leaves in a slum area in Chennai December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
A boy struggles to hold onto his umbrella during strong winds on Marina beach in Chennai December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Cyclonic storm Thane is seen heading towards southern India in this December 28, 2011 natural-color image captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA?s Terra satellite. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A man watches a large wave during high tide at a fishing harbour in Chennai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
A man is drenched by a large wave during high tide as he cycles past at a fishing harbour in Chennai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
