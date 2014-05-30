D-Day: The sixth of June
American soldiers landing on the coast of France under heavy machine gun fire on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/File
General Dwight D. Eisenhower gives the order of the Day, "Full victory-nothing else" to paratroopers in England just before they board their airplanes to participate in the first assault of the invasion. REUTERS/File
Canadian troops come ashore at a Juno Beach landing area on D-Day at Bernieres Sur Mer, France on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters
Father (Major) Edward J. Waters, Catholic Chaplain from Oswego, New York, conducts Divine Services in Weymouth, England for members of the first assault troops of the D-Day landing. REUTERS/Handout
American troops on board a landing craft the night before D-Day. REUTERS/File
Survivors of a landing craft sunk by enemy fire are helped ashore on Utah Beach. REUTERS/File
U.S. Army soldiers of the 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, move out over the seawall on Utah Beach after coming ashore in front of a concrete wall near La Madeleine, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Army Signal Corps...more
A landing craft battered by enemy fire after approaching Omaha Beach, prepares to evacuate the troops to the U.S.S. Samuel Chase. She sank shortly after this photograph was taken. REUTERS/File
Crossed rifles lay in the sand as a comrade's tribute to a dead American soldier. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout
American assault troops of the 16th Infantry Regiment, injured while storming Omaha Beach, wait for evacuation. REUTERS/File
U.S. reinforcements land on Omaha beach during the Normandy D-Day landings near Vierville sur Mer, France, on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Cpt Herman Wall/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
A monument to a fallen comrade left on a shell-blasted Normandy shore. REUTERS/File
A view of Omaha Beach shortly after the beach was secured. REUTERS/File
German prisoners-of-war march along Juno Beach landing area to a ship taking them to England, after they were captured by Canadian troops at Bernieres Sur Mer, France on June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Ken Bell/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters
U.S. Army paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division drive a captured German Kubelwagen on D-Day at the junction of Rue Holgate and RN13 in Carentan, France, June 6, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
A U.S. flag lies as a marker on a destroyed bunker two days after the strategic site overlooking D-Day beaches was captured by U.S. Army Rangers at Pointe du Hoc, France, June 8, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Canadian troops patrol along the destroyed Rue Saint-Pierre after German forces were dislodged from Caen in July 1944. REUTERS/National Archives of Canada/Handout via Reuters
A jeep of U.S. Army combat engineers unit drives past the destroyed Saint Malo church (at rear) following the D-Day landings operation in Valognes, France June 24, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
U.S. Army reinforcements march up a hill past a German bunker overlooking Omaha Beach after the D-Day landings near Colleville sur Mer, France, June 18, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
The body of a dead German soldier lies in the main square of Place Du Marche after the town was taken by U.S. troops who landed at nearby Omaha Beach in Trevieres, France, June 15, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
A U.S. Army jeep from the 35th Infantry Division, which came ashore following the D-Day landings, makes its way into the destroyed Normandy town of St-Lo, France July 29, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
German prisoners of war captured after the D-Day landings in Normandy are guarded by U.S. troops at a camp in Nonant-le-Pin, France, August 21, 1944. REUTERS/US National Archives/Handout via Reuters
Next Slideshows
Displaced in South Sudan
More than a million people have fled their homes amid months of conflict.
Religious Rituals in India
Some of our colorful pictures portraying India's rich religious diversity.
Egypt votes
Egypt's former army chief is expected to become the country's next president.
Jerusalem Day
Jerusalem Day marks the anniversary of Israel's capture of the Eastern part of the city during the 1967 war.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.