Daily life in Libya

A displaced man from the city of Tawarga sits near prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. Once residents of Muammar Gaddafi's stronghold of Tawergha, nearly 2,000 people from this city were accused of being Gaddafi loyalists during Libya's eight-month conflict, according to the administrator of the refugee camp. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal