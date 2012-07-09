Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 10, 2012 | 4:35am IST

Daily life in Libya

<p>Men shake hands near an election campaign poster of a candidate running for election to Libya's National Congress, Mahmoud Jibril, head of the National Forces Alliance, in Benghazi July 9, 2012. International observers declared Libya's landmark national assembly election a success on Monday, concluding that violent incidents and anti-vote protests in the restive east failed to stop Libyans from turning out in large numbers. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

Men shake hands near an election campaign poster of a candidate running for election to Libya's National Congress, Mahmoud Jibril, head of the National Forces Alliance, in Benghazi July 9, 2012. International observers declared Libya's landmark...more

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Men shake hands near an election campaign poster of a candidate running for election to Libya's National Congress, Mahmoud Jibril, head of the National Forces Alliance, in Benghazi July 9, 2012. International observers declared Libya's landmark national assembly election a success on Monday, concluding that violent incidents and anti-vote protests in the restive east failed to stop Libyans from turning out in large numbers. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
1 / 12
<p>A displaced man from the city of Tawarga sits near prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. Once residents of Muammar Gaddafi's stronghold of Tawergha, nearly 2,000 people from this city were accused of being Gaddafi loyalists during Libya's eight-month conflict, according to the administrator of the refugee camp. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A displaced man from the city of Tawarga sits near prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. Once residents of Muammar Gaddafi's stronghold of...more

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A displaced man from the city of Tawarga sits near prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. Once residents of Muammar Gaddafi's stronghold of Tawergha, nearly 2,000 people from this city were accused of being Gaddafi loyalists during Libya's eight-month conflict, according to the administrator of the refugee camp. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
2 / 12
<p>Displaced Libyans from the city of Tawarga live in prefabricated houses for workers at a construction site on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Displaced Libyans from the city of Tawarga live in prefabricated houses for workers at a construction site on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Displaced Libyans from the city of Tawarga live in prefabricated houses for workers at a construction site on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
3 / 12
<p>Children are seen by their houses at the old city in Tripoli July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Children are seen by their houses at the old city in Tripoli July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Children are seen by their houses at the old city in Tripoli July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
4 / 12
<p>Displaced people from the city of Tawarga sit in prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Displaced people from the city of Tawarga sit in prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Displaced people from the city of Tawarga sit in prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
5 / 12
<p>A man stands at his shop in Tripoli's old city July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A man stands at his shop in Tripoli's old city July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A man stands at his shop in Tripoli's old city July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
6 / 12
<p>A street vendor shows a piece of watermelon to a customer in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A street vendor shows a piece of watermelon to a customer in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A street vendor shows a piece of watermelon to a customer in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
7 / 12
<p>People walk past a car covered with clothes for sale in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

People walk past a car covered with clothes for sale in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

People walk past a car covered with clothes for sale in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
8 / 12
<p>A man sits next to his shop in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A man sits next to his shop in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A man sits next to his shop in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
9 / 12
<p>Children play inside their house at the old city in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Children play inside their house at the old city in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Children play inside their house at the old city in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
10 / 12
<p>Women walk at the old city in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Women walk at the old city in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Women walk at the old city in Tripoli July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
11 / 12
<p>Displaced people from the city of Tawarga walk near prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Displaced people from the city of Tawarga walk near prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Displaced people from the city of Tawarga walk near prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Hamas summer camp

Hamas summer camp

Next Slideshows

Hamas summer camp

Hamas summer camp

Hamas organizes dozens of summer camps for Palestinian children during the school holidays.

10 Jul 2012
South Sudan: One year later

South Sudan: One year later

The world's newest country is now one year old.

10 Jul 2012
Laughter Yoga

Laughter Yoga

Can't touch your toes? Laugh it off.

09 Jul 2012
World Kissing Day

World Kissing Day

Couples smooch for World Kissing Day.

06 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast