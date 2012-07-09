Daily life in Libya
Men shake hands near an election campaign poster of a candidate running for election to Libya's National Congress, Mahmoud Jibril, head of the National Forces Alliance, in Benghazi July 9, 2012. International observers declared Libya's landmark national assembly election a success on Monday, concluding that violent incidents and anti-vote protests in the restive east failed to stop Libyans from turning out in large numbers. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A displaced man from the city of Tawarga sits near prefabricated houses built for workers at a construction site, which is now used as a refugee camp, on the outskirts of Benghazi July 9, 2012. Once residents of Muammar Gaddafi's stronghold of Tawergha, nearly 2,000 people from this city were accused of being Gaddafi loyalists during Libya's eight-month conflict, according to the administrator of the refugee camp. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
