Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 20, 2012 | 8:20pm IST

Daily life in Nepal

<p>A street vendor looks on as he waits for customers while selling bamboo flutes on the streets of Kathmandu April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A street vendor looks on as he waits for customers while selling bamboo flutes on the streets of Kathmandu April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

A street vendor looks on as he waits for customers while selling bamboo flutes on the streets of Kathmandu April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
1 / 25
<p>A girl sits on the roof of her home as she observes the Bisket festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A girl sits on the roof of her home as she observes the Bisket festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

A girl sits on the roof of her home as she observes the Bisket festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
2 / 25
<p>A child looks on as she observes the Bisket festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A child looks on as she observes the Bisket festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

A child looks on as she observes the Bisket festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
3 / 25
<p>Locals of Bhaktapur watch as the chariot of God Bhairab is prepared to be pulled through the city centre of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu during the Bisket festival April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Locals of Bhaktapur watch as the chariot of God Bhairab is prepared to be pulled through the city centre of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu during the Bisket festival April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

Locals of Bhaktapur watch as the chariot of God Bhairab is prepared to be pulled through the city centre of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu during the Bisket festival April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
4 / 25
<p>A devotee washes his head at the Balaju Baise Dhara (22 water spouts) during the Baishak Asnan festival in Kathmandu April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A devotee washes his head at the Balaju Baise Dhara (22 water spouts) during the Baishak Asnan festival in Kathmandu April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

A devotee washes his head at the Balaju Baise Dhara (22 water spouts) during the Baishak Asnan festival in Kathmandu April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
5 / 25
<p>Nepalese people watch from the window of their house as a statue of Buddha is brought in at Patan during the Samyak festival in Kathmandu February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Nepalese people watch from the window of their house as a statue of Buddha is brought in at Patan during the Samyak festival in Kathmandu February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

Nepalese people watch from the window of their house as a statue of Buddha is brought in at Patan during the Samyak festival in Kathmandu February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 25
<p>The statue of Buddha is brought in at Patan during the Samyak festival in Kathmandu February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

The statue of Buddha is brought in at Patan during the Samyak festival in Kathmandu February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

The statue of Buddha is brought in at Patan during the Samyak festival in Kathmandu February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
7 / 25
<p>A Tibetan woman offers prayer during the third day of New Year or "Losar" in Kathmandu February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A Tibetan woman offers prayer during the third day of New Year or "Losar" in Kathmandu February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

A Tibetan woman offers prayer during the third day of New Year or "Losar" in Kathmandu February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
8 / 25
<p>A devotee rests at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A devotee rests at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

A devotee rests at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 25
<p>A soldier of the Nepalese army is seen during the Army Day celebration in Kathmandu February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A soldier of the Nepalese army is seen during the Army Day celebration in Kathmandu February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

A soldier of the Nepalese army is seen during the Army Day celebration in Kathmandu February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
10 / 25
<p>A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana on a chillum at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana on a chillum at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana on a chillum at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
11 / 25
<p>Construction workers are seen in Kathmandu February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Construction workers are seen in Kathmandu February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

Construction workers are seen in Kathmandu February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
12 / 25
<p>A boy sells cotton candy in front of the Druk Amitabh Mountain monastery, locally known as White Monastery, on the outskirts of Kathmandu February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A boy sells cotton candy in front of the Druk Amitabh Mountain monastery, locally known as White Monastery, on the outskirts of Kathmandu February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

A boy sells cotton candy in front of the Druk Amitabh Mountain monastery, locally known as White Monastery, on the outskirts of Kathmandu February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
13 / 25
<p>The hands of a Tibetan woman is seen beside prayer beads in front of the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

The hands of a Tibetan woman is seen beside prayer beads in front of the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

The hands of a Tibetan woman is seen beside prayer beads in front of the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
14 / 25
<p>A Tibetan woman offers prayers in front of the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A Tibetan woman offers prayers in front of the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

A Tibetan woman offers prayers in front of the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
15 / 25
<p>The feet of devotees are pictured while as they offer prayers by rolling on the street of Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

The feet of devotees are pictured while as they offer prayers by rolling on the street of Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

The feet of devotees are pictured while as they offer prayers by rolling on the street of Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
16 / 25
<p>The shadow of a laundryman is reflected on a bed sheet while he washes cloths on the bank of the Narayani River in Chitwan, southwest of Kathmandu February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

The shadow of a laundryman is reflected on a bed sheet while he washes cloths on the bank of the Narayani River in Chitwan, southwest of Kathmandu February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

The shadow of a laundryman is reflected on a bed sheet while he washes cloths on the bank of the Narayani River in Chitwan, southwest of Kathmandu February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
17 / 25
<p>A boy loads bricks onto a wheelbarrow to transport them to a construction site in Kathmandu January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A boy loads bricks onto a wheelbarrow to transport them to a construction site in Kathmandu January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

A boy loads bricks onto a wheelbarrow to transport them to a construction site in Kathmandu January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
18 / 25
<p>Boys climb the wall of the Saraswati temple to write with chalk while celebrating the Shreepanchami festival in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Boys climb the wall of the Saraswati temple to write with chalk while celebrating the Shreepanchami festival in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

Boys climb the wall of the Saraswati temple to write with chalk while celebrating the Shreepanchami festival in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
19 / 25
<p>A child writes with a chalk to celebrate the Shreepanchami festival at the Saraswati temple in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A child writes with a chalk to celebrate the Shreepanchami festival at the Saraswati temple in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

A child writes with a chalk to celebrate the Shreepanchami festival at the Saraswati temple in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
20 / 25
<p>A devotee yawns as she dries her hair after taking a holy bath at Triveni River in Panauti near Kathmandu during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A devotee yawns as she dries her hair after taking a holy bath at Triveni River in Panauti near Kathmandu during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

A devotee yawns as she dries her hair after taking a holy bath at Triveni River in Panauti near Kathmandu during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
21 / 25
<p>A devotee takes a holy bath at Triveni River in Panauti near Kathmandu during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A devotee takes a holy bath at Triveni River in Panauti near Kathmandu during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

A devotee takes a holy bath at Triveni River in Panauti near Kathmandu during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
22 / 25
<p>Devotees stand on the banks of the Bagmati River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Devotees stand on the banks of the Bagmati River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

Devotees stand on the banks of the Bagmati River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
23 / 25
<p>A devotee crosses a temporary bridge at the Bagmati River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A devotee crosses a temporary bridge at the Bagmati River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

A devotee crosses a temporary bridge at the Bagmati River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
24 / 25
<p>A devotee covers her face with her shawl after taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A devotee covers her face with her shawl after taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, April 20, 2012

A devotee covers her face with her shawl after taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Royal Enfield riding high

Royal Enfield riding high

Next Slideshows

Royal Enfield riding high

Royal Enfield riding high

Snaphots from the Royal Enfield manufacturing facility at Chennai.

20 Apr 2012
The big fat Indian wedding

The big fat Indian wedding

From low-key ceremonies to lavish, star-studded affairs, a look at different kinds of weddings in India.

20 Apr 2012
Mongolia's gold rush

Mongolia's gold rush

Dwindling legal gold supplies and a spike in black market demand from China have made work lucrative for Mongolia's "ninja miners," who extract the riches of...

20 Apr 2012
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.

20 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast