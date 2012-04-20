Daily life in Nepal
A street vendor looks on as he waits for customers while selling bamboo flutes on the streets of Kathmandu April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl sits on the roof of her home as she observes the Bisket festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A child looks on as she observes the Bisket festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Locals of Bhaktapur watch as the chariot of God Bhairab is prepared to be pulled through the city centre of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu during the Bisket festival April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee washes his head at the Balaju Baise Dhara (22 water spouts) during the Baishak Asnan festival in Kathmandu April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese people watch from the window of their house as a statue of Buddha is brought in at Patan during the Samyak festival in Kathmandu February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The statue of Buddha is brought in at Patan during the Samyak festival in Kathmandu February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Tibetan woman offers prayer during the third day of New Year or "Losar" in Kathmandu February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee rests at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A soldier of the Nepalese army is seen during the Army Day celebration in Kathmandu February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana on a chillum at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Construction workers are seen in Kathmandu February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy sells cotton candy in front of the Druk Amitabh Mountain monastery, locally known as White Monastery, on the outskirts of Kathmandu February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The hands of a Tibetan woman is seen beside prayer beads in front of the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Tibetan woman offers prayers in front of the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The feet of devotees are pictured while as they offer prayers by rolling on the street of Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The shadow of a laundryman is reflected on a bed sheet while he washes cloths on the bank of the Narayani River in Chitwan, southwest of Kathmandu February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy loads bricks onto a wheelbarrow to transport them to a construction site in Kathmandu January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Boys climb the wall of the Saraswati temple to write with chalk while celebrating the Shreepanchami festival in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A child writes with a chalk to celebrate the Shreepanchami festival at the Saraswati temple in Kathmandu January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee yawns as she dries her hair after taking a holy bath at Triveni River in Panauti near Kathmandu during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee takes a holy bath at Triveni River in Panauti near Kathmandu during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees stand on the banks of the Bagmati River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee crosses a temporary bridge at the Bagmati River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee covers her face with her shawl after taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
