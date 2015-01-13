Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 14, 2015 | 4:55am IST

Dakar crash

Argentine Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna crash and roll their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Argentine Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna crash and roll their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Argentine Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna crash and roll their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
1 / 11
Argentine Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Argentine Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Argentine Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
2 / 11
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
3 / 11
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
4 / 11
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
5 / 11
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
6 / 11
Two men help Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina out of his wrecked Mercedes car after crashing during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Two men help Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina out of his wrecked Mercedes car after crashing during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Two men help Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina out of his wrecked Mercedes car after crashing during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
7 / 11
Two men help Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina out of his wrecked Mercedes car after crashing during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Two men help Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina out of his wrecked Mercedes car after crashing during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Two men help Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina out of his wrecked Mercedes car after crashing during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
8 / 11
Juan Manuel Silva (L) and Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina react after crashing their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Juan Manuel Silva (L) and Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina react after crashing their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Juan Manuel Silva (L) and Pablo Sisterna (R) of Argentina react after crashing their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
9 / 11
Mercedes driver Juan Manuel Silva of Argentina is seen next to his wrecked car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Mercedes driver Juan Manuel Silva of Argentina is seen next to his wrecked car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Mercedes driver Juan Manuel Silva of Argentina is seen next to his wrecked car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
10 / 11
Mercedes driver Juan Manuel Silva of Argentina is seen next to his wrecked car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Mercedes driver Juan Manuel Silva of Argentina is seen next to his wrecked car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Mercedes driver Juan Manuel Silva of Argentina is seen next to his wrecked car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Fourth Test: India vs Australia

Fourth Test: India vs Australia

Next Slideshows

Fourth Test: India vs Australia

Fourth Test: India vs Australia

Snapshots from the fourth and final test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

10 Jan 2015
Dakar Rally 2015

Dakar Rally 2015

Highlights of the Dakar Rally.

09 Jan 2015
Dakar Rally 2015

Dakar Rally 2015

Highlights of the Dakar Rally.

07 Jan 2015
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

19 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast