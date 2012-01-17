Dakar Rally
Spain's Nani Roma and co-pilot Michel Perin of France drive their Mini Monster during the 10th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool
France's Christophe Blondeau rides his Yamaha during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Mini's Nani Roma of Spain and co-pilot Michel Perin of France celebrate their second place in the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Lima January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM during the tenth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool
France's Stephane Peterhansel and co-pilot Jean-Paul Cottret drive their Mini Monster during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool
A biker competes during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool
France Camelia Liparoti rides her Yamaha quad during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Russia's Leonid Novitskiy and co-pilot Andreas Schulz of Germany drive their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala, Argentina January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Yamaha quad pilots France Camelia Liparoti and Italy's Roberto Tonetti compete during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A vehicle races past South Africa's Alfie Cox and co-pilot Germany's Jurgen Schroeder burning Volvo during the first stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Mar Del Plata to Santa Rosa de la Pampa January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Netherland's Erik Kofman rides his KTM followed by South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany's Dirk Zitzewitz driving their Toyota during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A biker competes during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool
Netherland's Erik van Loon and co-pilot Harmen Scholtalbers push their stucked Mitsubishi during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Argentina's Eduardo Alan falls with his Yamaha during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Spain's Rosa Romero Font rides her KTM during the second stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, from Santa Rosa de la Pampa to San Rafael, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Mini's Stephane Peterhansel of France with Peruvian President Ollanta Humala as copilot cross the podium after winning the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Lima January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Spain's Marc Coma (R) and France's Cyril Despres ride their KTM during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 in Copiapo January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Italy's Claudio Pederzoli falls with his Yamaha during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Spain's Joan Barreda Bort rides his Huqsvarna during the tenth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool
Norway's Pal Ullevalseter rides his KTM during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM during the 10th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Iquique to Arica January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool
Portugal's Carlos Sousa and co-pilot Jean-Pierre Garcin of France drive their Great Wall during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
France's Stephane Peterhansel and co-pilot Jean-Paul Cottret drive their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Spain's Joan Barreda Bort rides his Huqsvarna during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
U.S. Robby Gordon and co-pilot Johnny Campbell drive their Hummer during the second stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Santa Rosa de la Pampa to San Rafael January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany's Dirk Zitzewitz drive their Toyota during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Qatar's Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain, driving their Hummer, overtake Russia's Leonid Novitskiy and co-pilot Andreas Schulz of Germany in their Mini Monster during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Norway's Pal Ullevalseter rides his KTM during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool
Netherland's Gerard DeRooy, co-pilots Belgium's Tom Colsoul and Netherland's Darek Rodewald drive their Iveco truck during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arequipa to Nasca January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Portugal's Carlos Sousa and co-pilot Jean-Pierre Garcin of France drive their Great Wall during the fifth stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Chilecito to Fiambala January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
