Pictures | Fri Jan 9, 2015 | 4:07am IST

Dakar Rally 2015

KTM rider Marc Coma of Spain drives during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Chilecito to Copiapo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Mini driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Peugeot driver Stephane Peterhansel of France drives during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Chilecito to Copiapo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Toyota driver Leeroy Poulter of South Africa drives during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Chilecito to Copiapo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Mini driver Nani Roma of Spain drives during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
KTM rider Ruben Faria of Portugal rides during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Toyota driver Giniel De Villiers of South Africa drives during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
KTM rider Sjaak Martens of the Netherlands rides during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Chilecito to Copiapo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Toyota driver Alejandro Yacopini of Argentina drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Mini driver Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
KTM rider Jakub Przygonski of Poland rides during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne (L) and a doctor give medical assistance to a rider during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Mini driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Peugeot driver Carlos Sainz of Spain drives during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Buenos Aires to Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
KTM rider Pierre Cherpin (L) of France and Kawasaki rider Guido Martinelli of Argentina ride during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Toyota driver Giniel De Villiers of South Africa drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
KTM rider Jordi Viladoms of Spain drives during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Buenos Aires to Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Renault driver Emiliano Spataro of Argentina drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Hummer driver Robby Gordon of the U.S drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Ford driver Federico Villagra of Argentina drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Peugeot driver Cyril Despres of France drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Buggy driver Guerlain Chicherit of France drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
