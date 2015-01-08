Dakar Rally 2015
KTM rider Marc Coma of Spain drives during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Chilecito to Copiapo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Mini driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Peugeot driver Stephane Peterhansel of France drives during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Chilecito to Copiapo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Toyota driver Leeroy Poulter of South Africa drives during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Chilecito to Copiapo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Mini driver Nani Roma of Spain drives during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
KTM rider Ruben Faria of Portugal rides during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Toyota driver Giniel De Villiers of South Africa drives during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
KTM rider Sjaak Martens of the Netherlands rides during the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Chilecito to Copiapo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Toyota driver Alejandro Yacopini of Argentina drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Mini driver Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
KTM rider Jakub Przygonski of Poland rides during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne (L) and a doctor give medical assistance to a rider during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Mini driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Peugeot driver Carlos Sainz of Spain drives during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Buenos Aires to Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
KTM rider Pierre Cherpin (L) of France and Kawasaki rider Guido Martinelli of Argentina ride during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Toyota driver Giniel De Villiers of South Africa drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool
KTM rider Jordi Viladoms of Spain drives during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Buenos Aires to Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Renault driver Emiliano Spataro of Argentina drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool
Hummer driver Robby Gordon of the U.S drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool
Ford driver Federico Villagra of Argentina drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Peugeot driver Cyril Despres of France drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool
Buggy driver Guerlain Chicherit of France drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool
Next Slideshows
Dakar Rally 2015
Highlights of the Dakar Rally.
Farewell Phillip Hughes
Australia bid an emotional farewell to cricketer Phillip Hughes at a funeral in his hometown.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.