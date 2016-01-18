Dakar rally 2016
Cyril Despres of France tries to get his Peugeot out of the sand as co-pilot David Castera pushes the car during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
KTM motorcycle rider Toby Price of Australia celebrates with champagne at the podium after he won the Dakar Rally 2016 in Rosario, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Yamaha quad riders Alejandro (L) and Marcos Patronelli embrace at the end of the 13th and final stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Leeroy Poulter of France drives his Toyota during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
KTM motorcycle rider Laia Sanz gestures after arriving to the finish line of the 13th and final stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Yamaha quad rider Alejandro Patronelli reacts at the end of the 13th and final stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Robby Gordon of the U.S. drives his Gordini during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Peugeot driver Stephane Peterhansel (R) and co-pilot Jean Paul Cottret of France react at the end of the 13th and final stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Carlos Sainz of Spain sits inside his Peugeot after it broke down during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Stephane Peterhansel of France drives his Peugeot during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Antoine Meo (top) of France rides his KTM ahead of Juan Pedrero Garcia (C) of Spain on his Sherco TVS and Adrien Van Beveren of France on his Yamaha during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016....more
Adrien Van Beveren of France rides his Yamaha during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Cyril Despres of France drives his Peugeot through the water during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally near San Juan, Argentina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides his Yamaha during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Fiambala, Argentina, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
An aerial view shows the bivouac of the Dakar Rally 2016 in San Juan, Argentina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Giniel De Villiers of South Africa drives his Toyota during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near San Juan, Argentina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Stephane Peterhansel of France drives his Peugeot during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near San Juan, Argentina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Toby Price of Australia rides his KTM as a helicopter casts its shadow during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Peugeot during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Stephane Peterhansel (L) of France and co-pilot Jean Paul Cottret change a tire of their Peugeot as Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Peugeot past them during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016....more
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Peugeot past Hans Smit of Netherlands on his Husqvarna motorcycle during the eighth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Cafayate, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Sebastien Loeb (L) of France and co-pilot Daniel Elena work on their car after an accident which turned the car over during the eighth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andre Lavadinho-@World-ASO/Pool
Oliver Pain of France rides his KTM during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Cafayate, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Ronan Chabot of France drives his Toyota during the seventh stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Mikko Hirvonen of Finland drives his Mini during the eighth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Cafayate, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Sebastien Loeb (behind the car) of France is helped to push his car back after he had an accident which turned the car over during the eighth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andre...more
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the seventh stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Ronan Chabot of France drives his Toyota during the seventh stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Toby Price of Australia rides his KTM during the seventh stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Toby Price of Australia rides his KTM during the sixth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Frank Fife/Pool
Nani Roma of Spain drives his Mini during the sixth stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 in Uyuni, Bolivia, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Peugeot during the fifth stage Jujuy-Uyuni in the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Sebastien Loeb of France drives his Peugeot during the fifth stage Jujuy-Uyuni of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Uyuni, Bolivia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Sebastien Loeb of France steers his Peugeot during Termas de Rio Hondo-Jujuy third stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 in Tucuman province, Argentina, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Adrien Van Beveren rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the Villa Carlos Paz-Termas de Rio Hondo second stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 in Cordoba province, Argentina, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Robby Gordon of the U.S. drives his Gordini through the water during the Buenos Aires-Rosario prologue stage of Dakar Rally 2016 in Arrecifes, Argentina, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Santosh Shivashankar Chunchunguppe of India rides his Suzuki through the water during the Buenos Aires-Rosario prologue stage of Dakar Rally 2016 in Arrecifes, Argentina, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A dog crosses the road as Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda motorcycle during the Termas de Rio Hondo-Jujuy third stage in the Dakar Rally 2016 in Tucuman province, Argentina, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A drone with a camera follows Ronan Chabot of France as he drives his Toyota through the water during the Buenos Aires-Rosario prologue stage of Dakar Rally 2016 in Arrecifes, Argentina, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
