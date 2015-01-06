Dakar Rally 2015
Toyota driver Alejandro Yacopini of Argentina drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Mini driver Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
KTM rider Jakub Przygonski of Poland rides during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne (L) and a doctor give medical assistance to a rider during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Mini driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Peugeot driver Carlos Sainz of Spain drives during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Buenos Aires to Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
KTM rider Pierre Cherpin (L) of France and Kawasaki rider Guido Martinelli of Argentina ride during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Toyota driver Giniel De Villiers of South Africa drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool
KTM rider Jordi Viladoms of Spain drives during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Buenos Aires to Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Renault driver Emiliano Spataro of Argentina drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool
Hummer driver Robby Gordon of the U.S drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool
Ford driver Federico Villagra of Argentina drives during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Villa Carlos Paz to San Juan, Argentina, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Peugeot driver Cyril Despres of France drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool
Buggy driver Guerlain Chicherit of France drives during the 3rd stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from San Juan to Chilecito, Argentina, January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Felipe Dana/Pool
