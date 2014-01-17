Edition:
Dakar Rally 2014

<p>Spain's Jordi Viladoms rides his KTM motorcycle under a helicopter during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Spain's Jordi Viladoms rides his KTM motorcycle under a helicopter during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Spain's Jordi Viladoms rides his KTM motorcycle under a helicopter during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Chile's Marco Reinike rides his KTM HWR Racing motorcycle during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Chile's Marco Reinike rides his KTM HWR Racing motorcycle during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Chile's Marco Reinike rides his KTM HWR Racing motorcycle during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Spain's Nani Roma drives his Mini during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Spain's Nani Roma drives his Mini during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Spain's Nani Roma drives his Mini during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>South Africa's Giniel De Villiers drives his Toyota during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

South Africa's Giniel De Villiers drives his Toyota during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

South Africa's Giniel De Villiers drives his Toyota during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Andrey Karginov of Russia drives his Kamaz truck during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool</p>

Andrey Karginov of Russia drives his Kamaz truck during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Andrey Karginov of Russia drives his Kamaz truck during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

<p>Spain's Jordi Viladoms rides his KTM motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool</p>

Spain's Jordi Viladoms rides his KTM motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Spain's Jordi Viladoms rides his KTM motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

<p>Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his buggy during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool</p>

Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his buggy during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his buggy during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

<p>Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>France's Cyril Despres rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

France's Cyril Despres rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

France's Cyril Despres rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool</p>

Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

<p>Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool</p>

Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Spain's Marc Coma rides his KTM motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

<p>Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides his Honda motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides his Honda motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides his Honda motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool</p>

Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

<p>France's Olivier Pain rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

France's Olivier Pain rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

France's Olivier Pain rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Alain Duclos of France rides his Sherco motorcycle during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/ABI/Bolivian Presidency</p>

Alain Duclos of France rides his Sherco motorcycle during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/ABI/Bolivian Presidency

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Alain Duclos of France rides his Sherco motorcycle during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/ABI/Bolivian Presidency

<p>Stephane Hammard of France pushes his motorcycle as quad rider Walter Nosiglia of Bolivia is seen behind during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/ABI/Bolivian Presidency</p>

Stephane Hammard of France pushes his motorcycle as quad rider Walter Nosiglia of Bolivia is seen behind during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/ABI/Bolivian Presidency

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Stephane Hammard of France pushes his motorcycle as quad rider Walter Nosiglia of Bolivia is seen behind during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/ABI/Bolivian Presidency

<p>Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Buggy during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Buggy during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Buggy during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Spain's Joan Barreda rides his Honda motorcycle during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Spain's Joan Barreda rides his Honda motorcycle during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Spain's Joan Barreda rides his Honda motorcycle during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda motorcycle on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda motorcycle on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Paulo Goncalves of Portugal reacts in front of his Honda motorcycle on fire during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives his Mini during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Russia's Andrey Karginov drives his Kamaz truck during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Russia's Andrey Karginov drives his Kamaz truck during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Russia's Andrey Karginov drives his Kamaz truck during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Spain's Marc Guasch rides his Gas-Gas motorcycle during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Spain's Marc Guasch rides his Gas-Gas motorcycle during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Spain's Marc Guasch rides his Gas-Gas motorcycle during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Tucuman to Salta, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Robby Gordon of the U.S drives his Hummer during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Juan to Chilecito January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Robby Gordon of the U.S drives his Hummer during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Juan to Chilecito January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Robby Gordon of the U.S drives his Hummer during the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Juan to Chilecito January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Carlos Sousa of Portugal drives his Haval during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool</p>

Carlos Sousa of Portugal drives his Haval during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Carlos Sousa of Portugal drives his Haval during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

<p>Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Buggy during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool</p>

Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Buggy during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Carlos Sainz of Spain drives his Buggy during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

<p>Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne (L) helps Bauyrzhan Issabayev and Gabdulla Ashimov of Kazakhstan as their car burns during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne (L) helps Bauyrzhan Issabayev and Gabdulla Ashimov of Kazakhstan as their car burns during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne (L) helps Bauyrzhan Issabayev and Gabdulla Ashimov of Kazakhstan as their car burns during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Gaston Rios Pablo of Argentina rides his quad during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Gaston Rios Pablo of Argentina rides his quad during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Gaston Rios Pablo of Argentina rides his quad during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne turns away from the cloud of dust kicked up as KTM rider Riaan Van Niekerk of South Africa rides past him during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne turns away from the cloud of dust kicked up as KTM rider Riaan Van Niekerk of South Africa rides past him during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014....more

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Dakar Rally director Etienne Lavigne turns away from the cloud of dust kicked up as KTM rider Riaan Van Niekerk of South Africa rides past him during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Daniel Gouet of Chile rides his Honda during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Daniel Gouet of Chile rides his Honda during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Daniel Gouet of Chile rides his Honda during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Dakar Rally medical assistance members provide aid to Suzuki rider Gilbert Escale of Spain after he was injured in a crash during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Dakar Rally medical assistance members provide aid to Suzuki rider Gilbert Escale of Spain after he was injured in a crash during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Dakar Rally medical assistance members provide aid to Suzuki rider Gilbert Escale of Spain after he was injured in a crash during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>A competitor rides his quad during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

A competitor rides his quad during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

A competitor rides his quad during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool</p>

France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Saturday, January 18, 2014

France's Stephane Peterhansel drives his Mini during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

<p>France's Stephane Peterhansel drive his Mini during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

France's Stephane Peterhansel drive his Mini during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

France's Stephane Peterhansel drive his Mini during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Paulo Goncalves of Portugal rides his Honda during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives his Mini during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives his Mini during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Orlando Terranova of Argentina drives his Mini during the first stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, from Rosario to San Luis, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Argentina's Pablo Rodriguez rides his Honda during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Argentina's Pablo Rodriguez rides his Honda during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

Argentina's Pablo Rodriguez rides his Honda during the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Chilecito to Tucuman, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>A car drives past the burning car of Bauyrzhan Issabayev and Gabdulla Ashimov of Kazakhstan during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

A car drives past the burning car of Bauyrzhan Issabayev and Gabdulla Ashimov of Kazakhstan during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Saturday, January 18, 2014

A car drives past the burning car of Bauyrzhan Issabayev and Gabdulla Ashimov of Kazakhstan during the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from San Luis to San Rafael, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

