Dal Lake - jewel of Srinagar

A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat through the waters of Dal Lake during the early morning in Srinagar June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
People throng Nishat Garden as the sun sets over Kashmir's Dal Lake in Srinagar May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A man rows a boat on the Dal Lake as a woman holds an umbrella during snowfall in Srinagar February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A man rows a small boat on the waters of Dal Lake on a sunny day in Srinagar February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A Kashmiri family sits on a jetty on the banks of the Dal lake as the sun sets in Srinagar May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2013
A Kashmiri man rows his boat in the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold winter evening in Srinagar February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2013
A Kashmiri boatman rows a boat on the interior waters of Dal lake in Srinagar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Saturday, December 08, 2012
A Kashmiri fisherman throws a net to catch fish as two others retrieve their nets from Dal Lake in Srinagar November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2012
A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge in the interior of Dal Lake during autumn in Srinagar October 18, 2012. Footbridges and small boats are the only link between the shore and people residing in the interior of Dal Lake, the region's main tourist attraction. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2012
Participants carrying flags are reflected in the waters of Dal Lake during the opening ceremony of "Jashan-e-Dal" in Srinagar October 17, 2012. The picture is rotated 180 degrees clockwise. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2012
A Kashmiri man rows a boat past fountains in the polluted waters of Dal Lake, in Srinagar September 8, 2012. The lake has been polluted during decades of neglect and a separatist revolt. Dal Lake, the region's main tourist attraction which has drawn visitors from Mughal emperors to the Beatles star George Harrison, has shrunk from 25 sq km to 13 sq km since the 1980s, environmental campaigners say. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2012
Kashmiri men in boats manually collect weeds from the polluted waters of Dal Lake, covered by aquatic plants in Srinagar September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2012
Kashmiri men unload a boat from a horse cart near Dal Lake in Srinagar August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2012
A Kashmiri woman rows a boat filled with lotus leaves on Dal Lake in Srinagar August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2012
A waiter adjusts the curtains in a room of a houseboat in Srinagar June 8, 2012. For nearly a century, hand-carved houseboats bobbing on a placid lake drew millions of visitors including George Harrison, businessman Nelson Rockefeller and actress Joan Fontaine to the stunningly beautiful Himalayan region of Kashmir. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2012
A Kashmiri man rows a Shikara in front of a houseboat named "Buckingham Palace" on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2012
Indian tourists enjoy an evening on the deck of a houseboat in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2012
An Indian tourist enjoys water skiing on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2012
Kashmiri vegetable vendors assemble at a floating market on Dal Lake in Srinagar June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2012
Kashmiri vegetable vendors assemble at a floating market in the interiors of the Dal Lake in Srinagar April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2012
People cross the old Nayidyar bridge over the extension of Dal Lake in the old part of Srinagar February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2012
A Kashmiri boatman selling traditional floor mats rows his boat on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2011
Kashmiri vegetable vendors assemble at a floating market in the interiors of the Dal Lake in Srinagar January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Friday, January 14, 2011
Framed by the Zabarwan Hills, a Kashmiri man sits by Dal Lake on a sunny day, in Srinagar January 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Sunday, January 02, 2011
A view of a defunct weed removing machine inside the Dal Lake in Srinagar June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2009
A Kashimiri fisherman catches fish in Dal Lake on a sunny day after nearly one week of rains, in Srinigar, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2009
Kashmiri youth practice kayaking on the waters of Dal Lake during an autumn day in Srinagar November 3, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2008
Kashmiri youth practice kayaking on the waters of Dal Lake on an autumn day in Srinagar November 3, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2008
Kashmir's holiest shrine Hazratbal is seen illuminated from Dal Lake on the eve of the Muslim festival of Eid-e-Milad in Srinagar March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Thursday, March 20, 2008
A Kashmiri fisherman rows a boat past houseboats on Dal Lake in Srinagar June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2007
