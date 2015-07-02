Dal Lake - jewel of Srinagar

A Kashmiri man rows a boat past fountains in the polluted waters of Dal Lake, in Srinagar September 8, 2012. The lake has been polluted during decades of neglect and a separatist revolt. Dal Lake, the region's main tourist attraction which has drawn...more

A Kashmiri man rows a boat past fountains in the polluted waters of Dal Lake, in Srinagar September 8, 2012. The lake has been polluted during decades of neglect and a separatist revolt. Dal Lake, the region's main tourist attraction which has drawn visitors from Mughal emperors to the Beatles star George Harrison, has shrunk from 25 sq km to 13 sq km since the 1980s, environmental campaigners say. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close