Dal Lake - jewel of Srinagar
A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat through the waters of Dal Lake during the early morning in Srinagar June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
People throng Nishat Garden as the sun sets over Kashmir's Dal Lake in Srinagar May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A man rows a boat on the Dal Lake as a woman holds an umbrella during snowfall in Srinagar February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A man rows a small boat on the waters of Dal Lake on a sunny day in Srinagar February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A Kashmiri family sits on a jetty on the banks of the Dal lake as the sun sets in Srinagar May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A Kashmiri man rows his boat in the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold winter evening in Srinagar February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A Kashmiri boatman rows a boat on the interior waters of Dal lake in Srinagar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri fisherman throws a net to catch fish as two others retrieve their nets from Dal Lake in Srinagar November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge in the interior of Dal Lake during autumn in Srinagar October 18, 2012. Footbridges and small boats are the only link between the shore and people residing in the interior of Dal Lake, the region's main tourist...more
Participants carrying flags are reflected in the waters of Dal Lake during the opening ceremony of "Jashan-e-Dal" in Srinagar October 17, 2012. The picture is rotated 180 degrees clockwise. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri man rows a boat past fountains in the polluted waters of Dal Lake, in Srinagar September 8, 2012. The lake has been polluted during decades of neglect and a separatist revolt. Dal Lake, the region's main tourist attraction which has drawn...more
Kashmiri men in boats manually collect weeds from the polluted waters of Dal Lake, covered by aquatic plants in Srinagar September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri men unload a boat from a horse cart near Dal Lake in Srinagar August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A Kashmiri woman rows a boat filled with lotus leaves on Dal Lake in Srinagar August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A waiter adjusts the curtains in a room of a houseboat in Srinagar June 8, 2012. For nearly a century, hand-carved houseboats bobbing on a placid lake drew millions of visitors including George Harrison, businessman Nelson Rockefeller and actress...more
A Kashmiri man rows a Shikara in front of a houseboat named "Buckingham Palace" on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Indian tourists enjoy an evening on the deck of a houseboat in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
An Indian tourist enjoys water skiing on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri vegetable vendors assemble at a floating market on Dal Lake in Srinagar June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Kashmiri vegetable vendors assemble at a floating market in the interiors of the Dal Lake in Srinagar April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
People cross the old Nayidyar bridge over the extension of Dal Lake in the old part of Srinagar February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri boatman selling traditional floor mats rows his boat on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri vegetable vendors assemble at a floating market in the interiors of the Dal Lake in Srinagar January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Framed by the Zabarwan Hills, a Kashmiri man sits by Dal Lake on a sunny day, in Srinagar January 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A view of a defunct weed removing machine inside the Dal Lake in Srinagar June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashimiri fisherman catches fish in Dal Lake on a sunny day after nearly one week of rains, in Srinigar, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri youth practice kayaking on the waters of Dal Lake during an autumn day in Srinagar November 3, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri youth practice kayaking on the waters of Dal Lake on an autumn day in Srinagar November 3, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmir's holiest shrine Hazratbal is seen illuminated from Dal Lake on the eve of the Muslim festival of Eid-e-Milad in Srinagar March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Kashmiri fisherman rows a boat past houseboats on Dal Lake in Srinagar June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
