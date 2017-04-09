Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama waves as he leaves Jangchub Chorten in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, India, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama waters a plant during his visit to Jangchub Chorten in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, India, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A Buddha statue is pictured in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, India, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama arrives to deliver teachings at Yiga Choezin, in Tawang, in Arunachal Pradesh, India, April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives to attend a press conference after delivering teachings at Yiga Choezin, in Tawang, in Arunachal Pradesh, India April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama speaks at a press conference after delivering teachings at Yiga Choezin, in Tawang, in Arunachal Pradesh, India April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Indian security personnel stand guard as Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama delivers teachings at Yiga Choezin, in Tawang, in Arunachal Pradesh, India April 8, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives at the Tawang Monastery, in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives at the Tawang Monastery, in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People sit on a roadside as they wait to welcome Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Young monks wait for the arrival of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at the Tawang Monastery, in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama waves to his followers before delivering teachings at the Thupsung Dhargyeling Monastery in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama addresses a gathering at the Thupsung Dhargyeling Monastery in Dirang, in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A novice monk yawns as he attends teachings by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Bomdila in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama arrives to deliver teachings in Bomdila, in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama pauses as he delivers teachings in Bomdila, in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama arrives to deliver teachings in Bomdila, in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama speaks during an interactive session in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Indian security personnel patrol a street ahead of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama�s visit, in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama is greeted as he arrives at the Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People stand in rain as they wait to welcome Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives at the Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery in Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A man prepares flags to welcome Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Sunil Kataria
Workers carry a huge speaker at a venue where Tibetan spiritual leader DalaI Lama is scheduled to deliver his religious teachings, in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Sunil Kataria
Monks decorate the forecourt of the 17th century Tawang Buddhist monastery ahead of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's visit, in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Sunil Kataria
An Indian security personnel stands guard in the forecourt of the 17th century Tawang Buddhist monastery ahead of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's visit, in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Sunil Kataria
People bow and touch the seat of a cart where Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was seated during his visit to Jangchub Chorten in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, India, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
