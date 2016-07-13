Dallas: A city in mourning
Five chairs are empty with flags placed upon them honoring the slain policemen as President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for the five police officers killed last week in a sniper attack in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of the New Jersey State Police salute a casket with the body of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith during a visitation at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Farmers Branch, Texas. REUTERS/G.J. McCarthy/The Dallas Morning News/POOL
President Barack Obama raises clasped hands with former President George W. Bush (L), first lady Michelle Obama and Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings (R) during a memorial service for five policemen killed last week in a sniper attack in Dallas, Texas....more
People, including a man wearing a Confederate flag, hug after taking part in a prayer circle after a Black Lives Matter protest in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sign is pictured at the makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the Dallas Fire Department salute after they brought a wreath of support to a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Dallas police officer bows her head at the Joy Tabernacle A.M.E. church during Sunday service following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman prays at the Potter's House church during Sunday service following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Dallas Police officer hugs a child who came to pay respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman lights a candle at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A softball team hugs after paying their respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People embrace at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman hugs a Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People hold hands as they sing and pray at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sign is pictured at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Dallas police officer picks up a bouquet of flowers from the hood of her car following a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A yellow ribbon is tied around a tree outside Dallas Police Headquarters as a SWAT officer stands nearby following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Reunion Tower is lit up in blue, the traditional color of the police uniforms as a tribute following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Dallas police officer hugs a woman who came to pay respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The U.S. flag flutters at half mast, two days after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Veronica Jones wipes a tear while being embraced by her boyfriend Kenneth Parson at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of...more
A man holds a sign of support during a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman's hand is seen in silhouette during a prayer service at the Concord Baptist Church in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Dallas police sergeant wears a mourning band on his badge during a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Sanders endorses Clinton
Democrat Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Hillary Clinton for president in a show of party unity.
Rising waters in China
Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities.
Super typhoon Nepartak strikes
Super typhoon Nepartak pounds Taiwan, the Philippines and China.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.