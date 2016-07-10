Dallas sniper targets police
A Dallas Police officer hugs a child who came to pay respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman pays her respects at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. Army retired Combat Medic Chandler Davis stands in quiet salute for hours at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boy stands by a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters two days after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A makeshift memorial is seen near the crime scene two days after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A friend supports Keaka Wallace (R) who says she was a patrol partner of slain DART officer Brent Thompson, weeps as she leaves a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters following the multiple police shooting in Dallas July 8, 2016....more
A makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters is seen one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police officers take cover behind their vehicles while under fire in downtown Dallas, Texas, S. in this still image from video taken by Sidney Johnson July 7, 2016. Sidney Johnson/Courtesy of Central Track/Handout via REUTERS
A Dallas police officer picks up a bouquet of flowers from the hood of her car following a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dajia Dominguez, 14, from Dallas, stands with her fist up at Rosa Parks Plaza near the shooting scene in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Veronica Jones wipes a tear while being embraced by her boyfriend Kenneth Parson at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of...more
Police cars remain parked with the pavement marked by spray paint, in an aerial view of the crime scene of a shooting attack in downtown Dallas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A Dallas police sergeant wears a mourning band on his badge during a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People embrace at a makeshift memorial at Dallas Police Headquarters, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
FBI investigators look over the crime scene in Dallas, Texas, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Patrick Zamarripa is pictured in this undated family handout photo. Zamarripa, an U.S. Navy veteran, is one of the officers killed in the attack, according to media reports and his friends on social media. Hector Zamarripa/Handout via Reuters
Brent Thompson, of Dallas Area Rapid Transit, one of five officers killed in a shooting incident in Dallas, Texas. Brent Thompson via LinkedIn/Handout via Reuters
Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team survey the crime scene two days after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas, Texas, U.S., July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon...more
Michael Krol is pictured in this handout photo. Krol, a former employee of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, is one of the officers killed in the attack, according to local media. Wayne County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters
A member of the FBI Evidence Response Team stands on Elm Street outside El Centro College in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Broken glass from a bullet hole is seen at a bus stop near the shooting scene in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team stand at the crime scene in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman raises her hand during a prayer service at the Concord Baptist Church, one day after a lone gunman ambushed and killed five police officers at a protest decrying police shootings of black men, in Dallas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People stand during a prayer service at the Concord Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Micah Xavier Johnson, a man suspected by Dallas Police in a shooting attack and who was killed during a manhunt, is seen in an undated photo from his Facebook account. Micah X. Johnson via Facebook/via REUTERS
Police officers talk in a squad car in Dallas, Texas, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Markers litter the sidewalk as FBI investigators look over the crime scene in Dallas, Texas, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Dallas police officer observes a moment of silence after putting some flowers on a police car that makes up part of a makeshift memorial at Police Headquarters in Dallas, Texas, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man holds a sign at Police Headquarters following the multiple police shooting in Dallas, Texas, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A musical group sings at a makeshift memorial at Police Headquarters following the multiple police shooting in Dallas, Texas, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mesquite police officers stand guard outside the house of Dallas shooting suspect Micah Xavier Johnson in Dallas, Texas, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
A restaurant posts a sign of support following the multiple police shooting in Dallas, Texas, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Inter-faith leaders take part in a prayer vigil in a park in Dallas, Texas, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Dallas police officer wears a mourning band on his badge that loosely translates to "No one can harm me unpunished" during a prayer vigil in a park in Dallas, Texas, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman prays during a prayer vigil in a park following the multiple police shooting in Dallas, Texas, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
