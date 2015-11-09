Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 10, 2015 | 12:57am IST

Dam bursts in Brazil

A rescue worker searches for victims in Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. Mud and waste water from burst dams at a Brazilian iron ore mine cut off drinking water and raised health and environmental concerns in cities more than 300 km (186 miles) downstream on Monday, amid increasingly dire search efforts in a village devastated by the mudslides. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Rescue workers search for victims in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. One of Brazil's worst mining disasters in recent memory left 25 people missing. Officials have confirmed two deaths since Thursday's tragedy and are working to identify two more corpses recovered on Sunday. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Debris is pictured at in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Rescue workers search for victims in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A rescue worker touches the face of a horse as they try to save it in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Nicole, 5, plays at a hotel housing displaced people in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Children play at a hotel housing displaced people in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Eliene Almeida, head teacher at the municipal school in Bento Rodrigues district, carries her kid at a hotel housing displaced people in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. Most villagers were running for higher ground after hearing a dam at the local Samarco mine had burst, but no one inside the packed school was aware that a 20 meter-(65-foot)- high wall of mud and water was approaching. Almeida's husband raced to the school and sounded the warning. "He came in shouting that we had to run," Almeida, 31, told Reuters at a hotel housing the village's survivors. Frantically, she rounded up the children, aged mainly between 11 and 16. "Within three minutes everyone was out." The flood killed at least four people and on Monday -- four days after the disaster struck -- 25 people were still missing. But Almeida's 58 students all survived. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A rescue worker searches for victims in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A man cleans a house in Barra Longa, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Men take out a bag from a house flooded with mud in Barra Longa, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Creusa Francisca Neves reacts inside her house as she waits for news on her missing son Mateus Marcio Fernandes, 29, who worked at the dam in Mariana, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Jaqueline da Aparecida Fernandes shows the picture of her missing brother Mateus Marcio Fernandes, 29, in Mariana, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
A man cleans a house in Barra Longa, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Rescue workers search for victims in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A rescue worker is pictured during a search for victims in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A dog sits on debris in a house in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A man cleans a house in Barra Longa, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
A man cleans a house in Barra Longa, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Cleaning products are pictured at a market flooded with mud in Barra Longa, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
Debris of a house is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Trees are covered with mud in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
The Bento Rodrigues district is pictured covered with mud in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A resident of Bento Rodrigues district argues with policemen in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Rescue workers drive on a road blocked with mud in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Residents observe the Bento Rodrigues district covered with mud in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Buildings are covered in mud and debris in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
A family sits at a shelter for displaced people in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A man walks following a mudslide in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A helicopter flies over the Bento Rodrigues district, covered with mud in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
