Dam bursts in Brazil
A rescue worker searches for victims in Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. Mud and waste water from burst dams at a Brazilian iron ore...more
Rescue workers search for victims in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. One of Brazil's worst mining disasters in recent memory left 25 people missing. Officials have confirmed two deaths since Thursday's tragedy and are working to identify two more...more
Debris is pictured at in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Rescue workers search for victims in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A rescue worker touches the face of a horse as they try to save it in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Nicole, 5, plays at a hotel housing displaced people in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Children play at a hotel housing displaced people in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Eliene Almeida, head teacher at the municipal school in Bento Rodrigues district, carries her kid at a hotel housing displaced people in Mariana, Brazil, November 9, 2015. Most villagers were running for higher ground after hearing a dam at the local...more
A rescue worker searches for victims in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man cleans a house in Barra Longa, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Men take out a bag from a house flooded with mud in Barra Longa, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Creusa Francisca Neves reacts inside her house as she waits for news on her missing son Mateus Marcio Fernandes, 29, who worked at the dam in Mariana, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Jaqueline da Aparecida Fernandes shows the picture of her missing brother Mateus Marcio Fernandes, 29, in Mariana, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man cleans a house in Barra Longa, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Rescue workers search for victims in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A rescue worker is pictured during a search for victims in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A dog sits on debris in a house in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man cleans a house in Barra Longa, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man cleans a house in Barra Longa, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Cleaning products are pictured at a market flooded with mud in Barra Longa, Brazil, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Debris of a house is pictured in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Trees are covered with mud in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Bento Rodrigues district is pictured covered with mud in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A resident of Bento Rodrigues district argues with policemen in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Rescue workers drive on a road blocked with mud in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents observe the Bento Rodrigues district covered with mud in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Buildings are covered in mud and debris in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A family sits at a shelter for displaced people in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man walks following a mudslide in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A helicopter flies over the Bento Rodrigues district, covered with mud in Mariana, Brazil, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
